Aam Aadmi Party Live: AAP Issues Whip to MLAs for Special Assembly Session

The Aam Aadmi Party has cracked the whip on rebel leader Kapil Mishra, suspending him from primary membership of the party after he accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of taking Rs 2 crore “illegal cash” from health minister Satyendar Jain. Kejriwal is scheduled to make a statement on the allegations at a special session of the Delhi Assembly at 2pm.
Stay tuned for live updates:
.@KapilMishraAAP challenges @ArvindKejriwal -- If there's a shred of morality left in you, resign from your seat & fight election against me pic.twitter.com/5pnt3gsqa3— News18 (@CNNnews18) May 9, 2017
#HeatOnAAP @KapilMishraAAP writes an open letter to @ArvindKejriwal, says "I know everything that's happening; Will tell the CBI everything" pic.twitter.com/hV0VyduyA5— News18 (@CNNnews18) May 9, 2017
"I am writing this open letter to Arvind Kejriwal. I want to start by saying that I will be going to the CBI today. Please do bless me Kejriwal ji, I am going to file an FIR against you and your party members. You know the deals that I am not talking about. I know everything that is happening; I will tell the CBI everything," said Kapil Mishra
Discontent in the Aam Aadmi Party seems to be growing as the party’s decision to appoint Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann the Punjab unit president has not gone down well with other leaders, including Sukhpal Khaira who resigned as the chief whip and party spokesperson. Stand-up comic-turned-politician Gurpreet Ghuggi, too, is said to have been upset with the decision
RECAP | "He is not the same Arvind Kejriwal that we looked up to and worshipped... power has corrupted him. Election funding was misused during Punjab elections by AAP. AAP also used money during MCD elections. I have been receiving threatening calls from people close to Kejriwal. Let files and documents of all ministers be made public at Ramleela Maidan. Then we shall see who should be suspended. I urge people of Delhi to come forward and give me proof regarding AAP's involvement in corruption scandals, I am ready to go to the CBI and ACB," Kapil Mishra added.
RECAP | Kapil Mishra dared the party to sack him and even alleged that a Rs 50 crore deal was made for the AAP chief's brother-in-law. Responding to the same, Arvind Kejriwal's wife later tweeted saying, "My brother-in-law is no more and this stupid man is speaking all written script without any mind."
RECAP | "I am not a BJP 'stooge'. Everyone knows I have been the most vocal critic of BJP and Modi ji in AAP. I have got an appointment with the CBI on Tuesday at 11.30 am, will officially lodge FIR and be present as a witness. I am not going to join BJP as speculated by media and politicians. I joined AAP to fight against corruption and I will never leave it. I challenge the members of the PAC to throw me out of the party," said Kapil Mishra.
RECAP | Kapil Mishra reached the Anti-Corruption Bureau office around 11AM on Monday and met an additional CP level officer. The former Delhi water minister handed over ‘confidential’ documents, relating to the water tanker scam, to the said officer. Mishra, after coming out of the office claimed that he was a witness in the tanker scam. He also said that the Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal was protecting Sheila Dikshit by delaying the probe
RECAP | Responding to Kapil Mishra's claims, the Aam Aadmi Party's Manish Sisodia said, "Is there any proof to Kapil Mishra's claims? These are not allegations, they are jokes." Later, during a press conference, the party said, "BJP has been trying to put the tanker scam on our head for a long time now. Kapil Mishra is just reading the BJP’s script. Kapil Mishra has blamed Arvind Kejriwal of taking a bribe but I want to know why would Kejriwal call him to see that? Also, Kapil Mishra has been questioning the working of the ACB for quite some time now, we have a letter written by him as proof."
