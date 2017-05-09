Aam Aadmi Party Live: AAP Issues Whip to MLAs for Special Assembly Session

May 9, 2017 8:11 am (IST)

RECAP | "He is not the same Arvind Kejriwal that we looked up to and worshipped... power has corrupted him. Election funding was misused during Punjab elections by AAP. AAP also used money during MCD elections. I have been receiving threatening calls from people close to Kejriwal. Let files and documents of all ministers be made public at Ramleela Maidan. Then we shall see who should be suspended. I urge people of Delhi to come forward and give me proof regarding AAP's involvement in corruption scandals, I am ready to go to the CBI and ACB," Kapil Mishra added.