Aam Aadmi Party Live: Kapil Mishra Promises More 'Exposes' on Sunday

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party leader Kapil Mishra has promised to make more “revelations” on Sunday, questioning the silence of party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on corruption allegations made by him. Mishra, who was fired as water minister, is on a hunger strike, demanding the details of foreign trips undertaken by AAP leaders. The party, meanwhile, is trying to keep the focus on the EVM “tampering” issue.
RECAP | AAP workers on Thursday demonstrated outside the Election Commission headquarters demanding that voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT)- equipped EVMs be used in future elections. Apart from demanding that VVPAT-equipped EVMs be used, the party plans to approach the Election Commission with the request that votes registered in EVMs and paper trails of 25 percent randomly chosen booths be tallied.
RECAP | Today is the second day of my satyagaha. I have just asked for few details of foreign trips undertaken by AAP leaders…. A man attacked me yesterday. Police have arrested him and he is an AAP worker. He is also part of the Mohalla Clinic project,” says Kapil Mishra. The suspended AAP leader is scheduled to visit the Anti-Corruption Branch at noon. “I will make more revelations on Sunday,” he adds.
