AAP Live: Kapil Mishra Submits 'Proof' to ACB, Says Next Stop is CBI

May 8, 2017 11:11 am (IST)

Recap: Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken had on Monday said:

- Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party has lost its anti-corruption plank

- Mishra's allegations against Kejriwal is "very serious" in nature. The CBI and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) should take cognisance of the charges

- Kejriwal has no moral right to continue as chief minister in the wake of the allegations by Mishra. He should step down

- CBI should register cases regarding Mishra's allegation that he saw Kejriwal receiving Rs 2 crore from his Health Minister Satyendar Jain, and also with regard to the findings of Shungulu Committee report

- The six ministers of the AAP government, out of a total of seven, who had taken oath to fight against corruption on February 14, 2015 (when the government was formed) have been removed so far. It explains that the party has lost its basic premise of being against corruption

- AAP was formed on three basic premises of fight against corruption, internal democracy and Lokpal. They have lost all these premises

- Delhi Congress will launch a campaign to collect 10 lakh signatures from people supporting the demand for Kejriwal's resignation