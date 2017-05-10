LIVE NOW
Aam Aadmi Party Live: Kapil Mishra to Sit on Hunger Strike, Calls it Satyagraha

News18.com | May 10, 2017, 9:58 AM IST
Suspended Aam Aadmi Party leader Kapil Mishra will sit on a hunger strike from today. Mishra, who had alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took Rs 2 crore “illegal cash” from Health Minister Satyendar Jain, is seeking the details of foreign tours by Cabinet ministers and called his strike a "Satyagraha". He claimed that he received a death threat from an international number and also got abusive messages.

May 10, 2017 9:57 am (IST)

RECAP | Kapil Mishra, after coming out of the CBI office says "The Aam Aadmi Party got illegal funding in Punjab and the tickets were sold during the MCD Elections." He also said, "Raghav Chadha, Ashish Khetan, Sanjay Singh, Satyendar Jain and Durgesh Pathak all conducted foreign tours. The details of which should be revealed. Sanjay Singh even did some illegal dealings in Russia."


May 10, 2017 9:51 am (IST)

Recap | BJP Youth Wing members protest outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence. Police later resort to water cannons to disperse the crowd


May 10, 2017 9:39 am (IST)

RECAP | Kapil Mishra claimed that he has filed 3 FIRs with the CBI, in connection with the Aam Aadmi Party Corruption. Mishra during a press conference says he has written an open letter to Arvind Kejriwal, where he asks for the AAP Chief's blessings to file an FIR against him and then went on to accuse him of protecting Congress leader and former Delhi CM, Sheila Dikshit in the tanker scam. The former Delhi water minister also asked for Kejriwal's resignation and challenged him to fight an election against Mishra


