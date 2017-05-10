Aam Aadmi Party Live: Kapil Mishra to Sit on Hunger Strike, Calls it Satyagraha

May 10, 2017 9:39 am (IST)

RECAP | Kapil Mishra claimed that he has filed 3 FIRs with the CBI, in connection with the Aam Aadmi Party Corruption. Mishra during a press conference says he has written an open letter to Arvind Kejriwal, where he asks for the AAP Chief's blessings to file an FIR against him and then went on to accuse him of protecting Congress leader and former Delhi CM, Sheila Dikshit in the tanker scam. The former Delhi water minister also asked for Kejriwal's resignation and challenged him to fight an election against Mishra