Aam Aadmi Party Live: Kapil Mishra’s Hunger Strike Enters Day 2

Event Highlights
Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra’s hunger strike for details of party leaders’ foreign visits has entered Day 2. The former Delhi water minister, who has accused CM and party chief Arvind Kejriwal of corruption, has promised more “revelations and announcements” today.
Stay tuned for live updates:
Today is my second day of 'satyagrah'. I have just asked for a very small information about foreign details. Yesterday a man attacked me. Police arrested that man. He is AAP worker. He is also a part of Mohalla Clinic. Sanjay Singh told all lies about him. I will go to ACB at 12 PM. Sunday I will also reveal more information: Kapil Mishra
-
10 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League GL vs DD 195/520.0 overs 197/819.4 oversDelhi Daredevils beat Gujarat Lions by 2 wickets
-
09 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League KXIP vs KKR 167/620.0 overs 153/620.0 oversKings XI Punjab beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs
-
08 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League MI vs SRH 138/720.0 overs 140/318.2 oversSunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets
-
07 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League KXIP vs GL 189/320.0 overs 192/419.4 oversGujarat Lions beat Kings XI Punjab by 6 wickets
-
07 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League RCB vs KKR 158/620.0 overs 159/415.1 oversKolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets