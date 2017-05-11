LIVE NOW
Aam Aadmi Party Live: Kapil Mishra’s Hunger Strike Enters Day 2

News18.com | May 11, 2017, 9:10 AM IST
Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra’s hunger strike for details of party leaders’ foreign visits has entered Day 2. The former Delhi water minister, who has accused CM and party chief Arvind Kejriwal of corruption, has promised more “revelations and announcements” today.

Stay tuned for live updates:

May 11, 2017 9:16 am (IST)

Today is my second day of 'satyagrah'. I have just asked for a very small information about foreign details. Yesterday a man attacked me. Police arrested that man. He is AAP worker. He is also a part of Mohalla Clinic. Sanjay Singh told all lies about him. I will go to ACB at 12 PM. Sunday I will also reveal more information: Kapil Mishra


May 11, 2017 9:14 am (IST)

Click to Read: Man Who Attacked Kapil Mishra Belongs to BJP's Youth Wing, Clarifies AAP
May 11, 2017 9:13 am (IST)

Kapil Mishra to make an important announcement at 9 am


May 11, 2017 8:41 am (IST)

Kapil Mishra was first removed as a Delhi minister and later suspended from the AAP after he levelled corruption allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.


May 11, 2017 8:31 am (IST)

Kapil Mishra began his hunger strike on Wednesday morning at his residence and threatened not to eat anything till Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "reveals" who funded foreign trips of five AAP leaders in the last two years.


May 11, 2017 8:29 am (IST)

The man identified himself as an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker but the party firmly denied any links with him. After police revealed the name of the man as Ankit Bhardwaj, both AAP and Bharatiya Janata Party clashed over his political affiliation.


May 11, 2017 8:27 am (IST)

Kapil Mishra slapped during fast#

Sacked Water Minister Kapil Mishra's "satyagraha" fast to protest corruption in the AAP was on Wednesday marked by high drama as he was slapped by a young man.


