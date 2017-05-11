Aam Aadmi Party Live: Kejriwal Has Something to Hide, Alleges Kapil Mishra

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra’s hunger strike for details of party leaders’ foreign visits has entered Day 2. The former Delhi water minister, who has accused CM and party chief Arvind Kejriwal of corruption, has promised more “revelations and announcements” today. The party, however, is not taking focus off the EVM ‘tampering’ row, with minister Gopal Rai leading a protest outside the Election Commission office.
May 11, 2017 2:49 pm (IST)
May 11, 2017 1:50 pm (IST)
Party is not deviated only few people are: Kapil Mishra
May 11, 2017 1:48 pm (IST)
Have recorded my statement with ACB and will go again to meet on Monday : Kapil Mishra
May 11, 2017 1:46 pm (IST)
Have never seen Kejriwal silent in such a way. He is silent because he has lot to hide. "Chup chup baithe ho zarur koi baat hai" (something is fishy that’s why u are silent) : Kapil Mishra
May 11, 2017 1:43 pm (IST)
After demonetisation all the election were won by BJP. There were no explanation about the technical fault in EVM. Our technical team expert can show EC that EVM machines were tampered: Saurabh Bharadwaj
May 11, 2017 1:08 pm (IST)
Tomorrow there is an all party meeting with Election Commission. We will raise our question there about EVM. Our demand is that every EVM machines must be equipped with VVPAT machines: Somnath Bharti
May 11, 2017 12:43 pm (IST)
May 11, 2017 12:36 pm (IST)
AAP workers today demonstrated outside the Election Commission headquarters demanding that voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT)- equipped EVMs be used in future elections. Apart from demanding that VVPAT-equipped EVMs be used, the party plans to approach the Election Commission with the request that votes registered in EVMs and paper trails of 25 percent randomly chosen booths be tallied.
May 11, 2017 12:33 pm (IST)
“This is how BJP won polls in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Even the division along caste lines could not have helped them with such a huge victory," added Pragati, another worker
May 11, 2017 12:32 pm (IST)
"EVM manipulation is a real possibility and should be looked into immediately," said R K Gupta, an AAP worker who had come from Dwarka
May 11, 2017 12:17 pm (IST)
May 11, 2017 12:10 pm (IST)
AAP volunteers shouting slogans like Save Democracy, Vote Chori Band Karo, outside EC office.
May 11, 2017 12:07 pm (IST)
Delhi transport minister Gopal Rai, along with AAP volunteers, is protesting at the Election Commission’s office in central Delhi against the alleged irregularities in EVMs. The AAP has blamed ‘tampered’ EVMs for its recent poll debacles.
May 11, 2017 12:01 pm (IST)
May 11, 2017 11:43 am (IST)
AAP workers protest outside EC office over EVM tampering issue
May 11, 2017 11:35 am (IST)
An Aam Aadmi Party delegation is protesting outside the Election Commission over the EVM hacking row. The protest comes two days after party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj “proved” EVM tampering using a prototype in the special session of Delhi Assembly.
May 11, 2017 11:15 am (IST)
Kapil Mishra also alleged that he was getting 'life threats from international numbers.' "I got the call from an international number, but I didn't respond to that, then I received a death threat on a Whatsapp message," he said.
May 11, 2017 10:31 am (IST)
It’s a very cowardly act. Police should increase the security of Kapil Mishra. It might be possible that Delhi gov can quell the rebelling voice of Kapil Mishra: Manoj Tiwari
May 11, 2017 9:32 am (IST)
I will continue to sit on hunger strike till details of international travel expenses of five AAP leaders are shared. On whose money they all went to foreign trip. People of Delhi are with me. Satyendar Jain will go to jail one day: Kapil Mishra
May 11, 2017 9:16 am (IST)
Today is the second day of my satyagaha. I have just asked for few details of foreign trips undertaken by AAP leaders…. A man attacked me yesterday. Police have arrested him and he is an AAP worker. He is also part of the Mohalla Clinic project,” says Kapil Mishra. The suspended AAP leader is scheduled to visit the Anti-Corruption Branch at noon. “I will make more revelations on Sunday,” he adds.
May 11, 2017 9:14 am (IST)
May 11, 2017 9:13 am (IST)
Kapil Mishra to make an important announcement at 9 am
May 11, 2017 8:41 am (IST)
Kapil Mishra was first removed as a Delhi minister and later suspended from the AAP after he levelled corruption allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
May 11, 2017 8:31 am (IST)
Kapil Mishra began his hunger strike on Wednesday morning at his residence and threatened not to eat anything till Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "reveals" who funded foreign trips of five AAP leaders in the last two years.
May 11, 2017 8:29 am (IST)
The man identified himself as an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker but the party firmly denied any links with him. After police revealed the name of the man as Ankit Bhardwaj, both AAP and Bharatiya Janata Party clashed over his political affiliation.
May 11, 2017 8:27 am (IST)
Sacked Water Minister Kapil Mishra's "satyagraha" fast to protest corruption in the AAP was on Wednesday marked by high drama as he was slapped by a young man.