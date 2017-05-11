Aam Aadmi Party Live: Kejriwal Has Something to Hide, Alleges Kapil Mishra

May 11, 2017 9:16 am (IST)

Today is the second day of my satyagaha. I have just asked for few details of foreign trips undertaken by AAP leaders…. A man attacked me yesterday. Police have arrested him and he is an AAP worker. He is also part of the Mohalla Clinic project,” says Kapil Mishra. The suspended AAP leader is scheduled to visit the Anti-Corruption Branch at noon. “I will make more revelations on Sunday,” he adds.