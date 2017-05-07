Aam Aadmi Party Live: Vishwas Backs Kejriwal, Says Charges Unimaginable

May 7, 2017 6:21 pm (IST)



Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday sought the resignation of his Delhi counterpart, Arvind Kejriwal over corruption allegations. Singh said:



- AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has no moral right to continue in office as his "corrupt face" had been "totally exposed"

- Being a shameless person that he is, the Aam Aadmi Party leader will not even quit now

- Congress had for long been maintaining that Kejriwal was a "dacoit", who was "only interested in filling his pockets"

- Kejriwal has "lost all credibility" and his party is "in the midst of an identity crisis", with no semblance of governance left in Delhi

- The AAP should make way for fresh elections in the national capital, which deservs "honest and clean" governance

- The "mask" was "finally and completely off the face" of the AAP supremo, whose "tryst with corruption" had started surfacing during the Punjab Assembly polls in February

- AAP is a party of liars and cheats with no morality or integrity

- The people of Punjab had seen through the lies of Kejriwal and his colleagues during their poll campaign in the state had judiciously kept them out of power

- The AAP's "shameful lack of morality" has been exposed time and again by its own leaders and workers in the recent months

- Hardly any AAP leader was seen to pass the '3Cs' yardstick of 'corruption, criminal record and character' which the party had set as a benchmark

- Kejriwal, who had been taking a moral high ground against political parties and leaders of all hues, has "touched the nadir of his political career with the bribe expose