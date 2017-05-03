Aam Aadmi Party Live: Vishwas 'Stands By' Party, Amanatullah Suspended

May 3, 2017 1:59 pm (IST)

The infighting in the Aam Aadmi Party has thrown Kumar Vishwas into the limelight. Here's a quick look at the life of the man Kejriwal is trying to keep happy:

- Kumar Vishwas is an active member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He is a well-known Hindi poet, and AAP wants to position him as a youth icon. He was born in Pilkhuwa, Ghaziabad on 10 February, 1970

- Vishwas is one of the founding members of the AAP, along with Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia

- Vishwas is a professor of Hindi literature at Lajpat Rai Post-Graduate College in Rajasthan. He did not contest the 2015 Delhi assembly elections, but took an active part in AAP's aggressive campaign

- Before and during the run-up to the Delhi elections, Vishwas delivered a number of controversial remarks that raised a lot of eyebrows and drew criticism. Eventually, the AAP registered a resounding victory winning 67 of the 70 assembly seats

- The anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare saw Vishwas as one of the many proponents of the movement. He was arrested on August 16, 2011 for supporting the movement

- Vishwas’ father wanted him to pursue engineering, but his passion for poetry led him to do a post-graduation degree in Hindi literature. He also holds a Ph.D in Hindi

- He has written the University Anthem or 'Kul-Geet’ of the Chaudhary Charan Singh University and regularly performs in "Kavi Sammelans" (poet meets) held all over India and abroad