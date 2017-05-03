LIVE NOW
Aam Aadmi Party Live: Vishwas 'Stands By' Party, Amanatullah Suspended

May 3, 2017
The rift in the Aam Aadmi Party ended on Wednesday with the leadership deciding to suspend Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan and Kumar Vishwas being made the party in-charge of Rajasthan.

May 3, 2017 4:02 pm (IST)

AAP is united, tweets Sanjay Singh



May 3, 2017 3:50 pm (IST)

In the AAP's Political Affairs Committee meeting which lasted for three hours at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, a decision was made to give greater responsibility to Vishwas



May 3, 2017 3:17 pm (IST)

Amanatullah Khan tells CNN-News18, "I'm a very small leader from another party"



May 3, 2017 2:59 pm (IST)

Reacting to his suspension from the party, Amanatullah Khan said, “This is the decision of the party…not necessary that I appear before the committee.” 


May 3, 2017 2:17 pm (IST)

Kumar Vishwas thanks the party workers for extending support to him


May 3, 2017 2:14 pm (IST)

Not appropriate time to comment on my suspension from the party, says suspended MLA Amanatullah Khan to CNN-News18


May 3, 2017 2:13 pm (IST)

I stand by my party.....I assure that whenever AAP needs course correction we will sit together again, Vishwas added


May 3, 2017 2:10 pm (IST)

This dialogue was necessary and I am thankful that it is happening now. For all those workers who have worked for us day and night, says Vishwas


May 3, 2017 2:09 pm (IST)

Kumar Vishwas made in-charge of Rajasthan. Party meets Vishwas's key demand, suspends Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan. Sisodia said a committe has been formed to look into the allegations levelled by Amanatullah Khan


May 3, 2017 2:07 pm (IST)

I have no ambition to become chief minister or any minister, says Vishwas after the high-level meeting ends


May 3, 2017 1:59 pm (IST)

The infighting in the Aam Aadmi Party has thrown Kumar Vishwas into the limelight. Here's a quick look at the life of the man Kejriwal is trying to keep happy:

- Kumar Vishwas is an active member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He is a well-known Hindi poet, and AAP wants to position him as a youth icon. He was born in Pilkhuwa, Ghaziabad on 10 February, 1970

 

- Vishwas is one of the founding members of the AAP, along with Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia

 

- Vishwas is a professor of Hindi literature at Lajpat Rai Post-Graduate College in Rajasthan. He did not contest the 2015 Delhi assembly elections, but took an active part in AAP's aggressive campaign

 

- Before and during the run-up to the Delhi elections, Vishwas delivered a number of controversial remarks that raised a lot of eyebrows and drew criticism. Eventually, the AAP registered a resounding victory winning 67 of the 70 assembly seats

 

- The anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare saw Vishwas as one of the many proponents of the movement. He was arrested on August 16, 2011 for supporting the movement

 

- Vishwas’ father wanted him to pursue engineering, but his passion for poetry led him to do a post-graduation degree in Hindi literature. He also holds a Ph.D in Hindi

 

- He has written the University Anthem or 'Kul-Geet’ of the Chaudhary Charan Singh University and regularly performs in "Kavi Sammelans" (poet meets) held all over India and abroad


May 3, 2017 12:54 pm (IST)

May 3, 2017 12:37 pm (IST)

According to party sources, the conditions put forth by Kumar Vishwas are:

* There should be no compromise on corruption 

* Constant communication with party workers; their grievances should be heard 

* No compromise on issues related to nationalism

 



May 3, 2017 12:26 pm (IST)

May 3, 2017 12:24 pm (IST)

Live updates from CNN-News18's Zeba Warsi. The issues taken up in the high-level meeting are: 

* Discussion on Amanatullah Khan's sacking
* Retaining Kumar Vishwas in AAP 
* Infighting in the party


May 3, 2017 12:09 pm (IST)

Amid infighting in AAP, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said, Kumar Vishwas is an ambitious person and blackmailing AAP to gain power


May 3, 2017 11:17 am (IST)

AAP's Political Affairs Committee Meet Begins, senior leaders are attending the meeting


May 3, 2017 11:07 am (IST)

Kumar Vishwas reaches Kejriwal's residence


May 3, 2017 11:05 am (IST)

AAP's Political Affairs Committee Meet to begin shortly; Ashutosh, Atishi Marlena also reach Arvind Kejriwal's residence for the same


May 3, 2017 10:27 am (IST)

May 3, 2017 10:11 am (IST)

Kumar Vishwas leaves his residence to attend the PAC meeting, evades media


May 3, 2017 10:03 am (IST)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reaches Arvind Kejriwal's residence for the meeting, reports CNN-News18's Zeba Warsi


May 3, 2017 9:56 am (IST)

Sources in the Aam Aadmi Party said that Amanatullah Khan’s statements had done more good than bad for Kumar Vishwas


May 3, 2017 9:53 am (IST)

May 3, 2017 9:52 am (IST)

Recap: On Tuesday, Kumar Vishwas had said that he will decide his next course of action soon. Disappointed with how party dealt with Amanatullah Khan's issue, Kumar had told CNN-News18: “Had such an allegation been made against Arvind Kejriwal that person would have been kicked out of the party.


May 3, 2017 9:40 am (IST)

Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia reached Vishwas’ residence late on Tuesday night and brought him along to the CM’s residence for a meeting that went on for about an hour


May 3, 2017 9:39 am (IST)

The AAP has called for a meeting of its Political Affairs Committee today at 11 am to discuss the rift between the party members


May 3, 2017 9:36 am (IST)

Overriding the diktat issued by Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal against issuing public statements, senior leader Kumar Vishwas on Tuesday said that he was disappointed with how the party dealt with Amanatullah Khan’s statement on him being a BJP agent.


