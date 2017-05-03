Aam Aadmi Party Live: Vishwas 'Stands By' Party, Amanatullah Suspended

Event Highlights
I stand by my party, says Vishwas
Amanatullah Khan suspended
A look into Kumar Vishwas's life
Kejriwal vs Vishwas
Kumar Vishwas put forth three conditions
Agenda of PAC Meet
AAP's PAC begins
Kumar reaches Kejriwal's residence
Sisodia's advice to Vishwas
Vishwas to attend PAC meet
Vishwas Hints at Breakup with Kejriwal
PAC Meet at 11 AM
Infighting in AAP
The rift in the Aam Aadmi Party ended on Wednesday with the leadership deciding to suspend Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan and Kumar Vishwas being made the party in-charge of Rajasthan.
AAP is united, tweets Sanjay Singh
AAP परिवार एकजुट है,सभी कार्यकर्ता साथियों को बधाई। pic.twitter.com/EHMs1B3kRw— Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) May 3, 2017
In the AAP's Political Affairs Committee meeting which lasted for three hours at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, a decision was made to give greater responsibility to Vishwas
"यदि अंधकार से लड़ने का संकल्प कोई कर लेता है— Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) May 3, 2017
तो एक अकेला जुगनू भी सब अन्धकार हर लेता है"🇮🇳
लड़ेंगे! जीतेंगे!
आभार! भारत माता की जय!
Amanatullah Khan tells CNN-News18, "I'm a very small leader from another party"
Amanatullah Khan in a huddle with close aides after being suspended from AAP. Tells @CNNnews18, "I'm a very small leader from another party" pic.twitter.com/nBF4olFffx— SaahilMurli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) May 3, 2017
The infighting in the Aam Aadmi Party has thrown Kumar Vishwas into the limelight. Here's a quick look at the life of the man Kejriwal is trying to keep happy:
- Kumar Vishwas is an active member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He is a well-known Hindi poet, and AAP wants to position him as a youth icon. He was born in Pilkhuwa, Ghaziabad on 10 February, 1970
- Vishwas is one of the founding members of the AAP, along with Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia
- Vishwas is a professor of Hindi literature at Lajpat Rai Post-Graduate College in Rajasthan. He did not contest the 2015 Delhi assembly elections, but took an active part in AAP's aggressive campaign
- Before and during the run-up to the Delhi elections, Vishwas delivered a number of controversial remarks that raised a lot of eyebrows and drew criticism. Eventually, the AAP registered a resounding victory winning 67 of the 70 assembly seats
- The anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare saw Vishwas as one of the many proponents of the movement. He was arrested on August 16, 2011 for supporting the movement
- Vishwas’ father wanted him to pursue engineering, but his passion for poetry led him to do a post-graduation degree in Hindi literature. He also holds a Ph.D in Hindi
- He has written the University Anthem or 'Kul-Geet’ of the Chaudhary Charan Singh University and regularly performs in "Kavi Sammelans" (poet meets) held all over India and abroad
