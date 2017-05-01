LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Aam Aadmi Party Live: Vishwas Planted by RSS, BJP, Says Amanatullah as He Resigns

News18.com | May 1, 2017, 11:02 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Taking the fight head on, AAP's MLA Amanatullah Khan, who made unfavourable comments against Kumar Vishwas, resigned from the party.

Amanatullah, in his parting shot, said Vishwas was planted by RSS and BJP.

Stay tuned for live updates:

May 1, 2017 10:44 pm (IST)

Aam Aadmi Party leader Amanatullah Khan has quit the Political Affairs Committee. Khan told the media that he had quit the post voluntarily and maintained that Kumar Vishwas was hand in glove with the RSS and BJP. 


May 1, 2017 7:25 pm (IST)

Sources have told CNN-News18 that Kumar Vishwas wants Amanatullah Khan to be thrown out of Political Affairs Committee (PAC). Kumar Vishwas has reportedly said that he will attend the PAC meeting only if Amanatullah is out of it. Kapil Mishra and Alka Lamba are still with Vishwas deliberating the matter.  

 


May 1, 2017 4:50 pm (IST)

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and senior party leader Sanjay Singh will be meeting Kumar Vishwas at his Ghaziabad residence today.


May 1, 2017 4:35 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, senior AAP leaders are demanding Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan's expulsion from the party. Delhi Ministers Kapil Mishra, Imran Hussain, Dwarka MLA Adarsh Shastri are among the signatories to the letter, demanding Khan's expulsion, a party source said.


May 1, 2017 3:24 pm (IST)

I will attend the PAC meeting: Amanatullah Khan


May 1, 2017 3:19 pm (IST)

The meeting at Manish Sisodia's residence includes Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Ashutosh, Dilip Pandey, Jarnail Singh, among others


May 1, 2017 2:58 pm (IST)

Ahead of PAC meet, Arvind Kejriwal meets Manish Sisodia at the latter's residence


May 1, 2017 2:40 pm (IST)

The Aam Aadmi Party started on a high pitch but now they are turning into a lean party: Vijender Gupta


May 1, 2017 2:36 pm (IST)

The Aam Aadmi Party has double standards; Kumar Vishwas not an important issue for BJP: Vijender Gupta


May 1, 2017 1:38 pm (IST)

The Aam Aadmi Party has become corrupt.  Amanatullah’s statement makes it clear that all is not well within the party. On the outside they are supporting Kumar Vishwas but on the inside they are at war with each other: Vijender Gupta, Delhi BJP MLA


May 1, 2017 1:35 pm (IST)

Everyone should be given the responsibility (of being the Aam Aadmi Party National Convener). We are a democratic party. If Kumar Vishwas’ name is Pitched, I shall not oppose it: Alka Lamba


May 1, 2017 1:31 pm (IST)

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Rajesh Rishi has said that Kumar Vishwas would be made the National Convener 


May 1, 2017 1:25 pm (IST)

May 1, 2017 1:22 pm (IST)

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party National Convener, Arvind Kejriwal, has come out in support of Kumar Vishwas by tweeting, 'Kumar is my younger brother. Some people are trying to create a rift between us. Such people are enemies of the party. They better mend their ways. No one can separate us'


May 1, 2017 1:19 pm (IST)

The Aam Aadmi Party’s top decision-making body - Political Affairs Committee - is scheduled to meet later today


May 1, 2017 1:17 pm (IST)

On Friday, contrary to the party line that tampering of EVMs was behind AAP's loss in the Punjab Assembly and MCD elections, Kumar Vishwas had said there was a communication gap between the top brass and volunteers. He also said that the Aam Aadmi Party was getting "Congressised" to an extent


May 1, 2017 1:16 pm (IST)

As many as 37 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs have written to Kejriwal seeking 'strict action' against Khan for speaking against Kumar Vishwas: CNN-News18 Sources 


May 1, 2017 1:15 pm (IST)

The warning to lawmakers comes amid rumours of infighting with Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan alleging that Kumar Vishwas was trying to 'usurp' the party with hopes of leading it


May 1, 2017 1:13 pm (IST)

On Monday, Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal had reportedly asked AAP MLAs to not make anti-party statements in the media


LOAD MORE
  • 02 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League
    SRH vs DD
    185/3
    20.0 overs
    		 189/4
    19.1 overs
    Delhi Daredevils beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 01 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League
    GL vs RPS
    161/10
    19.5 overs
    		 167/5
    19.5 overs
    Rising Pune Supergiant beat Gujarat Lions by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 01 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League
    RCB vs MI
    162/8
    20.0 overs
    		 165/5
    19.5 overs
    Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 30 Apr, 2017 | Indian Premier League
    SRH vs KKR
    209/3
    20.0 overs
    		 161/7
    20.0 overs
    Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 48 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 30 Apr, 2017 | Indian Premier League
    DD vs KXIP
    67/10
    17.1 overs
    		 68/0
    7.5 overs
    Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Daredevils by 10 wickets
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.