Aam Aadmi Party Live: Vishwas Planted by RSS, BJP, Says Amanatullah as He Resigns

Taking the fight head on, AAP's MLA Amanatullah Khan, who made unfavourable comments against Kumar Vishwas, resigned from the party.
Amanatullah, in his parting shot, said Vishwas was planted by RSS and BJP.
May 1, 2017 10:44 pm (IST)
Aam Aadmi Party leader Amanatullah Khan has quit the Political Affairs Committee. Khan told the media that he had quit the post voluntarily and maintained that Kumar Vishwas was hand in glove with the RSS and BJP.
May 1, 2017 7:25 pm (IST)
Sources have told CNN-News18 that Kumar Vishwas wants Amanatullah Khan to be thrown out of Political Affairs Committee (PAC). Kumar Vishwas has reportedly said that he will attend the PAC meeting only if Amanatullah is out of it. Kapil Mishra and Alka Lamba are still with Vishwas deliberating the matter.
May 1, 2017 4:50 pm (IST)
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and senior party leader Sanjay Singh will be meeting Kumar Vishwas at his Ghaziabad residence today.
May 1, 2017 4:35 pm (IST)
Meanwhile, senior AAP leaders are demanding Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan's expulsion from the party. Delhi Ministers Kapil Mishra, Imran Hussain, Dwarka MLA Adarsh Shastri are among the signatories to the letter, demanding Khan's expulsion, a party source said.
May 1, 2017 3:24 pm (IST)
I will attend the PAC meeting: Amanatullah Khan
May 1, 2017 3:19 pm (IST)
The meeting at Manish Sisodia's residence includes Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Ashutosh, Dilip Pandey, Jarnail Singh, among others
May 1, 2017 2:58 pm (IST)
Ahead of PAC meet, Arvind Kejriwal meets Manish Sisodia at the latter's residence
May 1, 2017 2:40 pm (IST)
The Aam Aadmi Party started on a high pitch but now they are turning into a lean party: Vijender Gupta
May 1, 2017 2:36 pm (IST)
The Aam Aadmi Party has double standards; Kumar Vishwas not an important issue for BJP: Vijender Gupta
May 1, 2017 1:38 pm (IST)
The Aam Aadmi Party has become corrupt. Amanatullah’s statement makes it clear that all is not well within the party. On the outside they are supporting Kumar Vishwas but on the inside they are at war with each other: Vijender Gupta, Delhi BJP MLA
May 1, 2017 1:35 pm (IST)
Everyone should be given the responsibility (of being the Aam Aadmi Party National Convener). We are a democratic party. If Kumar Vishwas’ name is Pitched, I shall not oppose it: Alka Lamba
May 1, 2017 1:31 pm (IST)
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Rajesh Rishi has said that Kumar Vishwas would be made the National Convener
May 1, 2017 1:25 pm (IST)
May 1, 2017 1:22 pm (IST)
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party National Convener, Arvind Kejriwal, has come out in support of Kumar Vishwas by tweeting, 'Kumar is my younger brother. Some people are trying to create a rift between us. Such people are enemies of the party. They better mend their ways. No one can separate us'
May 1, 2017 1:19 pm (IST)
The Aam Aadmi Party’s top decision-making body - Political Affairs Committee - is scheduled to meet later today
May 1, 2017 1:17 pm (IST)
On Friday, contrary to the party line that tampering of EVMs was behind AAP's loss in the Punjab Assembly and MCD elections, Kumar Vishwas had said there was a communication gap between the top brass and volunteers. He also said that the Aam Aadmi Party was getting "Congressised" to an extent
May 1, 2017 1:16 pm (IST)
As many as 37 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs have written to Kejriwal seeking 'strict action' against Khan for speaking against Kumar Vishwas: CNN-News18 Sources
May 1, 2017 1:15 pm (IST)
The warning to lawmakers comes amid rumours of infighting with Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan alleging that Kumar Vishwas was trying to 'usurp' the party with hopes of leading it
May 1, 2017 1:13 pm (IST)
On Monday, Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal had reportedly asked AAP MLAs to not make anti-party statements in the media