Aam Aadmi Party Live: On Hunger Strike, Kapil Mishra Promises Another 'Expose' Today

News18.com | May 14, 2017, 9:14 AM IST
Suspended AAP leader Kapil Mishra is on a hunger strike demanding that party leaders divulge details of their foreign trips. The sacked minister has promised to make another "expose" today, a week after accusing party convener and CM Arvind Kejriwal of corruption.

May 14, 2017 9:07 am (IST)

"How much drama will you create to hide one truth. You are trying all tactics to divert attention. Don't try any new tactic tomorrow. "You (Kejriwal) made a strategy to use MLAs as a shield. However, only one MLA came forward to be that shield?" Mishra said.


May 14, 2017 8:49 am (IST)

RECAP | Earlier on Saturday, Mishra mounted a fresh attack on chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of using AAP MLAs as "shield" after party legislator Sanjeev Jha announced a hunger strike to counter the rebel leader's ongoing fast. Jha was detained by the police twice while he was proceeding to stage the planned hunger strike outside Mishra's residence. He later began his "indefinite strike" at Jantar Mantar. Jha has demanded that Mishra comes clean on the claim that he saw Health Minister Satyendar Jain pay Rs 2 crore to Kejriwal. In an "open letter" to Kejriwal, Mishra again pressed for divulging the details of foreign tours undertaken by five leaders of the party.

 


May 14, 2017 8:46 am (IST)

"Doctors gave fake report. They report directly to health minister Satyendar Jain," Mishra stated in a tweet.



May 14, 2017 8:38 am (IST)

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party leader Kapil Mishra, who entered the fifth day of his indefinite fast on Sunday, has promised to unveil another expose implicating AAP leaders. Mishra on Saturday had alleged that the police were trying to "forcibly" take him to hospital based on "fake reports" given by doctors, in an attempt to get him to end his agitation. He also claimed that the report of his health is "faked" by doctors, who were directly reporting to health minister Satyendar Jain.

 


