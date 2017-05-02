LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Aam Aadmi Party Live: After Khan's Allegations, Vishwas Hints at Leaving Party

News18.com | May 2, 2017, 5:39 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Senior AAP leader Kumar Vishwas has said that he dedicated himself completely to the party affairs and will continue expressing his opinion. "There is a conspiracy against me; one MLA has accused me of being a BJP agent," he said, adding, "had anyone said any such thing against Kejriwal, he would have been thrown out of the party."

The AAP MLA from the Okhla constituency, Amanatullah Khan, has accused Vishwas of being hand in glove with RSS and BJP.

Stay tuned for live updates:

May 2, 2017 11:28 pm (IST)

Sources have told CNN-News18 that Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Kumar Vishwas are headed to Kejriwal's residence.

Sources also say that the trio will discuss if the AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan should be sacked. "Kumar Vishwas and his supporters demand nothing less than Khan's sacking," said a source.    


May 2, 2017 11:04 pm (IST)


CM Kejriwal said that Kumar Vishwas was unhappy and he was there to meet him.


May 2, 2017 10:27 pm (IST)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has reportedly left to meet Kumar Vishwas. 


May 2, 2017 6:20 pm (IST)

 

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia hit out at senior leader Kumar Vishwas, saying "We are hurt by Kumar Vishwas' statements. No one asked him to apologise."

Sisodia also said that Vishwas was making it a personal issue now and he should have come to the Political Affairs Committee to iron out the differences.

The deputy CM denounced Vishwas' assertion that the party was founded by the trio - Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Vishwas himself. "The party was not founded by the three of us but by thousands of workers."

 


May 2, 2017 5:53 pm (IST)

Six Political Affairs Committee (PAC) members out of ten are attending the meeting at Kejriwal's residence, including Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Sanjay Singh and Atishi Marlena.


May 2, 2017 5:28 pm (IST)

Vishwas added that he "was not part of this game and I will think about it tonight and take my decision".


May 2, 2017 5:26 pm (IST)


Senior AAP leader Kumar Vishwas on Tuesday that he, Kejriwal, and Manish Sisodia had dreamt of a corruption-free party almost six years ago and refused to apologise for his remarks against the party.

Vishwas said he had dedicated himself completely to the party affairs and will express his opinion. "There is a conspiracy against me; one MLA has accused me of being a BJP agent," he said, adding, "had anyone said any such thing against Kejriwal, he would have been thrown out of the party." 


May 2, 2017 4:15 pm (IST)

Aam Aadmi Party leaders are expected to meet at Arvind Kejriwal's residence at 7 PM. Kumar Vishwas likely to attend the meeting.  


May 2, 2017 2:18 pm (IST)

Party will take the right action at the right time. We will introspect on what is to be done in the best interest of the party: AAP


May 2, 2017 12:13 pm (IST)

Delhi MLAs called to meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. This is in continuation of Kejriwal's daily attempt to meet MLAs individually post the MCD debacle


May 2, 2017 12:12 pm (IST)

Kumar Vishwas supporters want Amanatullah Khan out of Aam Aadmi Party: Sources to News18


May 2, 2017 12:04 pm (IST)

The Aam Aadmi Party has organised a press conference at 1.30pm today


May 2, 2017 12:03 pm (IST)

Recap: Aam Aadmi Party leader Amanatullah Khan quit the Political Affairs Committee after the meeting. Khan told the media that he quit the post voluntarily and maintained that Kumar Vishwas was hand in glove with the RSS and BJP


May 2, 2017 12:01 pm (IST)

Recap: The Aam Aadmi Party called for a PAC meet with all their law makers


May 2, 2017 11:56 am (IST)

Recap: On Monday morning, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party National Convener, Arvind Kejriwal, came out in support of Kumar Vishwas by tweeting, 'Kumar is my younger brother. Some people are trying to create a rift between us. Such people are enemies of the party. They better mend their ways. No one can separate us'


May 2, 2017 11:55 am (IST)

Recap: After AAP Punjab and Delhi MCD elections loss, Kumar Vishwas had said there was a communication gap between the top brass and volunteers. He also said that the Aam Aadmi Party was getting "Congressised" to an extent


May 2, 2017 11:54 am (IST)

Recap: The warning to lawmakers came amid rumours of infighting with Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan alleging that Kumar Vishwas was trying to 'usurp' the party with hopes of leading it


May 2, 2017 11:53 am (IST)

Recap: On Monday, Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal reportedly asks AAP MLAs to not make anti-party statements in the media


LOAD MORE
  • 02 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League
    SRH vs DD
    185/3
    20.0 overs
    		 189/4
    19.1 overs
    Delhi Daredevils beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 01 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League
    GL vs RPS
    161/10
    19.5 overs
    		 167/5
    19.5 overs
    Rising Pune Supergiant beat Gujarat Lions by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 01 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League
    RCB vs MI
    162/8
    20.0 overs
    		 165/5
    19.5 overs
    Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 30 Apr, 2017 | Indian Premier League
    SRH vs KKR
    209/3
    20.0 overs
    		 161/7
    20.0 overs
    Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 48 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 30 Apr, 2017 | Indian Premier League
    DD vs KXIP
    67/10
    17.1 overs
    		 68/0
    7.5 overs
    Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Daredevils by 10 wickets
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.