Aam Aadmi Party Live: After Khan's Allegations, Vishwas Hints at Leaving Party

Senior AAP leader Kumar Vishwas has said that he dedicated himself completely to the party affairs and will continue expressing his opinion. "There is a conspiracy against me; one MLA has accused me of being a BJP agent," he said, adding, "had anyone said any such thing against Kejriwal, he would have been thrown out of the party."
The AAP MLA from the Okhla constituency, Amanatullah Khan, has accused Vishwas of being hand in glove with RSS and BJP.
Sources have told CNN-News18 that Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Kumar Vishwas are headed to Kejriwal's residence.
Sources also say that the trio will discuss if the AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan should be sacked. "Kumar Vishwas and his supporters demand nothing less than Khan's sacking," said a source.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia hit out at senior leader Kumar Vishwas, saying "We are hurt by Kumar Vishwas' statements. No one asked him to apologise."
Sisodia also said that Vishwas was making it a personal issue now and he should have come to the Political Affairs Committee to iron out the differences.
The deputy CM denounced Vishwas' assertion that the party was founded by the trio - Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Vishwas himself. "The party was not founded by the three of us but by thousands of workers."
Senior AAP leader Kumar Vishwas on Tuesday that he, Kejriwal, and Manish Sisodia had dreamt of a corruption-free party almost six years ago and refused to apologise for his remarks against the party.
Vishwas said he had dedicated himself completely to the party affairs and will express his opinion. "There is a conspiracy against me; one MLA has accused me of being a BJP agent," he said, adding, "had anyone said any such thing against Kejriwal, he would have been thrown out of the party."
Recap: On Monday morning, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party National Convener, Arvind Kejriwal, came out in support of Kumar Vishwas by tweeting, 'Kumar is my younger brother. Some people are trying to create a rift between us. Such people are enemies of the party. They better mend their ways. No one can separate us'
