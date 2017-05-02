Aam Aadmi Party Live: After Khan's Allegations, Vishwas Hints at Leaving Party

Senior AAP leader Kumar Vishwas has said that he dedicated himself completely to the party affairs and will continue expressing his opinion. "There is a conspiracy against me; one MLA has accused me of being a BJP agent," he said, adding, "had anyone said any such thing against Kejriwal, he would have been thrown out of the party."

The AAP MLA from the Okhla constituency, Amanatullah Khan, has accused Vishwas of being hand in glove with RSS and BJP.

Stay tuned for live updates: