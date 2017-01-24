Arvind Kejriwal Attacks Election Commission Over 'Bribe' Statement

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday attacked Election Commission saying the poll regulator has failed to curb the distribution of money in the election to seek votes.

The AAP chief cited a tweet by party colleague Ashutosh who claimed his volunteers saw a car distributing money among people.

EC fails to stop this. EC prevents me from saying-"Take money from them n vote 4 us". EC's msg - "vote 4 those who give u money" https://t.co/NppXPnlxIU — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 24, 2017

The war of words between Arvind Kejriwal and EC heated up after the latter censured AAP chief for his statement saying'Take money from others but vote for us' during a poll speech in Goa.

The EC had also asked Kejriwal to file his reply over his 'bribe' statement.

The EC also warned Kejriwal adding that further violation may lead to derecognition of the party.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal further dared EC asking it to make him their brand Ambassador.

Meanwhile, CEC Nasim Zaidi has refused any comments on Arvind Kejriwal's allegation on Election Commission.

The AAP chief has termed as "illegal, unconstitutional and wrong" the EC order censuring and warning him. "I would be challenging the Election Commission's order," PTI quoted him as saying.

In his reply to the poll panel, Kejriwal had not denied making the remarks and had maintained that he had neither offered any bribe to any elector nor enticed the voters to accept any pecuniary benefit from any person.

He had said there was nothing in his statement which could be construed to mean abetment to offence of bribery or violating any provision of MCC.

I didn't say anything wrong. I said- "paise unse lo, vote hame do". How is this bribery? Does EC want me to say-"jo paise de, usko vote do?" https://t.co/JzTee8Pd6l — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 21, 2017

But the Commission rejected his stand and recalled a similar warning issued to him during the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls for making similar statements.

The panel recalled that in his reply, the AAP leader had made "unqualified promise" not to make such appeals during the period the model code was in force.