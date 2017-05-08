New Delhi: If you were to visit the Twitter handle of Aam Aadmi Party, you will get an impression that all is well in the organization with donations pouring in from all corners of the country. Every few minutes, a ‘donation certificate’ designed with tricolor theme is being put out, thanking the donors for their support in “transforming Indian politics.”

And if Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is to be believed, former water minister Kapil Mishra’s allegations against Arvind Kejriwal have united the party supporters, who have lined up to donate for the cause.

The party on Monday said it saw a “huge spike” in donations ever since Mishra accused Kejriwal of accepting Rs 2 crore “illegal cash” from PWD minister Satyendra Jain.

“We were at Rs 10,739 from May 4 to May 6. From Rs 87,975 on May 7, the donations touched Rs 1,46,315 on Monday afternoon, according to the party. This cements the support that people have for the party. Allegations against Arvind Kejriwal are anything but true,” said Atishi Marlena, advisor to deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

This is not the first time AAP has reported a spike in donations during times of duress. Speaking to News18, Marlena said the last time AAP reported a surge in its donations was when there were strong rumours about the party office being shut down.

“Whenever there has been an attack on AAP, our volunteers and supporters have responded by sending donations, as a way of showing their continuing support for the idea of AAP,” added Marlena.

According to a report by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) last year, AAP reported to Election Commission that it received donations of Rs 9.42 crore in 2013-14, when the party first came to power in the national capital. In 2014-15, the party’s funds increased to Rs 35.28 crore, a 275% growth from the previous financial year.

There are others, however, who have debunked AAP’s theory of support pouring in during times of crisis.

A former AAP leader said, “This is just perception management. There was an opinion poll result that the party ran during the Goa elections. According to that, AAP was winning by more than 40% votes. We all know what the end result was. The party is good at such dirty games.”

Another former AAP leader said the numbers put forth by the party are anything but true. “Whenever the party receives donations, it is not deposited in banks. They wait for the right time. And the right time for the party is when it’s being slammed for some irregularity,” said the leader.

The second leader further said the party had stopped releasing data on its expenditure. “Didn’t they promise that they would be the torchbearers of making every expenditure as transparent as possible? What happened to all that,” he said, adding that there was a discrepancy of around Rs 15 crore in the party’s donations.