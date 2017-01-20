AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal to be on 3-day Goa Tour From Saturday

Panaji: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal would be on a three-day long campaign tour to Goa starting from Saturday, during which he will address various corner meetings in parts of the state.

"Kejriwal will be in Goa between January 21 and 23, during which he will address various corner meetings," a statement issued by AAP said.

An AAP spokesperson said, "Soon after his arrival, Kejriwal will storm Goa's hinterland addressing the rural Goan population, which is bruised and battered by rogue mining and crippling effect of mining ban for five years."

Tomorrow, Kejriwal will address meetings in Shiroda, Curchorem and Sanguem constituencies, while on Sunday he will address meetings in Mandrem, Cortalim and Margao assembly segments. On Monday, he will address public rallies at Aldona and St Cruz constituencies.

AAP has fielded candidates in all 40 constituencies in Goa for the February 4 assembly polls.

