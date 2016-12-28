AAP Dares BJP to Investigate Alleged Discrepancies in its Funding

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday dared the Centre to probe the alleged discrepancies in its funding, wondering what was holding BJP back despite having the investigative agencies at its disposal.

Days after admitting that "inadvertent errors" had crept in the list of donors the party submitted to the Income Tax authorities, AAP Delhi Convenor Dilip Pandey said not too much should be read into the filing of revised returns.

The party wondered why such charges surface against it only ahead of polls and alleged that such leaks emanate from the Union Finance Ministry.

"Every individual or organisation has the right to file revised returns. And the authorities could point out the error only because we had put up a list in our official website," he told reporters here.

Pandey said BJP had accused AAP of accepting foreign funding from dubious sources even before the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls. But later their government in the Centre filed an affidavit in the court giving a clean chit to AAP, he said.

"Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken about the dark truth of AAP before the Delhi polls. I wonder what is stopping BJP from launching a probe into these allegations that they keep peddling," party spokesperson Ashutosh said.

He dismissed Yogendra Yadav-led Swaraj India, which has also been raising the issue, as a "non-entity".

On disgruntled AAP MLA Devendra Sehrawat's allegation that AAP had received funding from shell companies, Pandey said, "Anyone can flash a cheque with AAP's name and level wild charges."

Ashutosh also mocked Modi over the elevation of scam-tainted duo of Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala as life Presidents of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

"How is it happening under the watch of PM with a 56 inch chest? Actually he is the most incompetent and inefficient PM we ever had," he said.