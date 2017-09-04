AAP Govt’s Mohalla Clinics Get L-G Nod

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday cleared pending files in the Delhi government’s flagship Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic (AAMC) program. This comes after a major confrontation between 43 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs and the LG at the latter’s residence.“Hon’ble Lt. Governor has approved the proposal pertaining to Mohalla Clinics with incorporation of certain safeguards to promote transparency and ensure delivery of quality health care services to the residents of Delhi,” a Raj Niwas press release on Monday said.It added, “These safeguards are aimed at developing a robust healthcare delivery system besides addressing the complaints received in the implementation of the clinics so far. The Hon’ble LG observed that selection of premises for setting up of AAMCs should be through a transparent and objective mechanism in such a way that the existing healthcare facilities are utilized in an optimum manner and the facilities are accessible to all, especially the weaker sections, without any duplication of scarce public resources. In case of private premises, it has been noted that the selection of premises and fixation of rent should be through a transparent open process as per prevalent PWD/CPWD norms.”On Wednesday, 43 AAP MLAs went to meet the LG at his residence. According to AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, the MLAs had sought prior appointment before meeting the LG but Baijal said that he would only meet five of them. Security was beefed up at the LG’s residence as the MLAs insisted that they would not leave without meeting him. The LG eventually agreed to meet all of them. A day after the confrontation, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the LG to resolve the issue. After the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told the press that the LG had promised to clear the files related to Mohalla Clinics by Tuesday.