News18 Exclusive Confirmed: AAP to Send Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta & ND Gupta to Rajya Sabha
CNN-News18 had reported on Tuesday that AAP has finalised the names of Sanjay Singh, a member of its Political Affairs Committee, Sushil Gupta, a businessman-cum-social worker, and N D Gupta, a chartered accountant for its Rajya Sabha seats.
File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other party leaders. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The Political Affairs Committee of Aam Aadmi Party, the party’s highest decision-making body, on Wednesday confirmed the names of Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and ND Gupta as the party’s nominees for Rajya Sabha.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced the names on Wednesday. He said, "We wanted three big names who gave contributed to the nation. The first name is Sanjay Singh, Sanjay Singh has worked for the party and society. He has worked on the streets.
"Second name is Narayan Das Gupta, he has worked to strengthen the economy and the third name is Sushil Gupta. Sushil Gupta has worked for education and health in Delhi and Haryana. He has charitable schools in 14 districts of Delhi and Haryana."
Meanwhile, former AAP leader Yogendra Yadav hit out at the his ex-colleagues and said that he is "shocked and ashamed" at the development. Speaking to CNN-News18, Yadav said, "I'm truly shocked. This is a new low for the party and it is crass. How can you do this to the party workers. I'm today ashamed to once have been part of this party."
Sushil Gupta, who had contested the last Assembly election on a Congress ticket, claims to have come from a humble background. But his 2013 election affidavit shows a ‘tale of riches to rags.’ Sushil Gupta, a law graduate, in his 2013 affidavit had stated that his total income was Rs 1.7 lakhs but his total assets are a staggering Rs 1,64,44,79,512.
The party has seen a lot of churning in the recent times with many members from within the party fancying their chances, with Kumar Vishwas being the most vocal and rebellious about his claim.
Kumar Vishwas, one of the founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party, too, lashed out at Kejriwal immediately after Sisodia's announcement and said that he "was being punished for speaking the truth".
Sisodia, during the announcement on Wednesday afternoon said, "We had a shortlist of 18 big names who were experts in various fields. All of these 18 people politely declined our offer while some said they we have earned an image of working against the system and that they do not want to join a political party. Others said they agree with us and want to work with us but if we go to the Rajya Sabha, then the central government will hound us."
The AAP leadership had earlier indicated that it will nominate all three members from outside to manage ambitions within the party. The party had even approached former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to take up the job.
I used to say, whatever his other faults @ArvindKejriwal cannot be bought. Defended him against Kapil Mishra’s allegations.
Now I don’t know what to say.
Speechless, ashamed and numb. https://t.co/3rTpNssDVy
— Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) January 3, 2018
