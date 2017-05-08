AAP Live: After Submitting 'Proof' to ACB, Kapil Mishra at CBI Headquarters

Sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra has submitted “evidence” in the alleged water tanker scam to the Anti-Corruption Bureau, saying he will knock on CBI doors next. Mishra’s visit to the ACB comes as the AAP is dealing with his bombshell allegation that he saw party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accept Rs 2 crore “illegal cash” from city Health Minister Satyendar Jain.
May 8, 2017 3:07 pm (IST)
ACB Boss Mukesh Meena reaches Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s office for crucial meeting on Kapil Mishra’s allegations
May 8, 2017 3:06 pm (IST)
Kapil Mishra will go back to CBI headquarter again in the evening
May 8, 2017 2:33 pm (IST)
Kapil Mishra at CBI headquarters
May 8, 2017 2:24 pm (IST)
Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “The thing I like about the truth is, it has a habit of coming out.”
May 8, 2017 2:18 pm (IST)
The ACB is under the Central government. Then why has it not done anything against someone like Sheila Dikshit?: Sanjay Singh
May 8, 2017 2:15 pm (IST)
We will start by lodging an FIR against Arvind Kejriwal: Ajay Maken
May 8, 2017 2:14 pm (IST)
Steps against Kejriwal can be taken under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The Shunglu committee report can be made as the base for filing charges: Ajay Maken
May 8, 2017 1:36 pm (IST)
PAC meet today; will discuss all issues there: Sanjay Singh
May 8, 2017 1:35 pm (IST)
We are ready to be investigated: Sanjay Singh
May 8, 2017 1:33 pm (IST)
Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal's office to call ACB Chief MK Meena at 3:30PM
May 8, 2017 1:31 pm (IST)
The Aam Aadmi Party has been elected with 67 out of 70 seats in Delhi. Who is the BJP to ask for CM's resignation?: Sanjay Singh
May 8, 2017 1:30 pm (IST)
Arvind Kejriwal has said that he can be thrown out of the party if he has done something wrong. Even Manish Sisodia or I can be thrown out if we do something wrong: Sanjay Singh
May 8, 2017 1:28 pm (IST)
May 8, 2017 1:27 pm (IST)
The BJP’s priorities are misplaced. They want to finish the Aam Aadmi Party and not terrorism at the border: Sanjay Singh
May 8, 2017 1:26 pm (IST)
The ACB comes under the central government. Does that mean Kapil Mishra is reading BJP’s script?: Sanjay Singh
May 8, 2017 1:24 pm (IST)
Kapil Mishra has always objected to the ACB targeting Arvind Kejriwal: Sanjay Singh
May 8, 2017 1:21 pm (IST)
I have a letter dated 24/9/2016 by Kapil Mishra in which he has questioned the ACB's working: Sanjay Singh
May 8, 2017 1:20 pm (IST)
Kapil Mishra claims he went to the CM's house, but he is not mentioning the time of his visit: Sanjay Singh
May 8, 2017 1:19 pm (IST)
Kapil Mishra has blamed Arvind Kejriwal of taking a bribe but I want to know why would Kejriwal call Kapil Mishra to see that?: Sanjay Singh
May 8, 2017 1:18 pm (IST)
Game of humiliating the Aam Aadmi Party is being played: Sanjay Singh, AAP senior leader
May 8, 2017 1:16 pm (IST)
May 8, 2017 12:47 pm (IST)
Sources tell CNN-News18 that ACB chief Mukesh Kumar Meena is set to be briefed about the allegations made by Kapil Mishra. He will then decide the future course of action. The briefing will be conducted by the Additional CP Rank officer who met Mishra a short while back. ACB Chief Mukesh Kumar Meena will be reaching ACB office in the next 5-7 minutes
May 8, 2017 12:43 pm (IST)
May 8, 2017 12:36 pm (IST)
A Patiala House Court advocate, from the BJP legal department, has filed a complaint demanding Lokayukta probe against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and State health minister Satyendra Jain
May 8, 2017 12:31 pm (IST)
Leader of Opposition, Vijender Gupta is leading a delegation of BJP MLAs to meet the L-G at Raj Niwas around 1PM. The delegation is demanding exemplary action against the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party Government
May 8, 2017 12:21 pm (IST)
Aam Aadmi Party to hold press conference at 1PM
May 8, 2017 12:21 pm (IST)
Janata Dal (United) leader, KC Tyagi seen entering Arvind Kejriwal's residence. Tyagi says he is there to 'extend support to Kejriwal'
May 8, 2017 12:19 pm (IST)
I am a witness in the tanker scam case. In August 2015, when I submitted the report, action was taken against me. Kejriwal is shielding Sheila Dikshit. I am going to the CBI, will get an appointment with them soon: Kapil Mishra
May 8, 2017 12:14 pm (IST)
May 8, 2017 12:11 pm (IST)
May 8, 2017 12:10 pm (IST)
Kapil Mishra is not clear whether he saw Arvind Kejriwal taking Rs 2 crore. Also, he is not a founding member of the Aam Aadmi Party: Dilip Pandey
May 8, 2017 12:07 pm (IST)
BJP has been trying to put the tanker scam on our head for a long time now. Kapil Mishra is just reading the BJP’s script: Dilip Pandey, AAP’s Delhi Convenor
May 8, 2017 12:00 pm (IST)
May 8, 2017 12:00 pm (IST)
May 8, 2017 11:56 am (IST)
Manish Sisodia can call my allegations a joke, I don't care: Kapil Mishra
May 8, 2017 11:56 am (IST)
I will be the witness in the tanker scam case. I will be called for a detailed investigation soon by the ACB. I have given them all the information: Kapil Mishra
May 8, 2017 11:54 am (IST)
I will go to the CBI to report about the Rs 2 crore that Satyendra Jain gave to Arvind Kejriwal: Kapil Mishra
May 8, 2017 11:52 am (IST)
I have given tanker scam details to the ACB. I have told them about how money was wasted, how Kejriwal delayed the probe and how there were attempts to save Sheila Dikshit: Kapil Mishra
May 8, 2017 11:48 am (IST)
It is pretty clear that the Aam Aadmi Party is over. The public wants them out: Prakash Javadekar
May 8, 2017 11:20 am (IST)
Sources have told CNN-News18 that Kapil Mishra is meeting an additional CP level officer in the ACB office. The former Delhi water minister has handed over ‘confidential’ documents to the said officer
May 8, 2017 11:11 am (IST)
Recap: Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken had on Monday said:
- Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party has lost its anti-corruption plank
- Mishra's allegations against Kejriwal is "very serious" in nature. The CBI and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) should take cognisance of the charges
- Kejriwal has no moral right to continue as chief minister in the wake of the allegations by Mishra. He should step down
- CBI should register cases regarding Mishra's allegation that he saw Kejriwal receiving Rs 2 crore from his Health Minister Satyendar Jain, and also with regard to the findings of Shungulu Committee report
- The six ministers of the AAP government, out of a total of seven, who had taken oath to fight against corruption on February 14, 2015 (when the government was formed) have been removed so far. It explains that the party has lost its basic premise of being against corruption
- AAP was formed on three basic premises of fight against corruption, internal democracy and Lokpal. They have lost all these premises
- Delhi Congress will launch a campaign to collect 10 lakh signatures from people supporting the demand for Kejriwal's resignation
May 8, 2017 11:00 am (IST)
Kapil Mishra arrives at Anti Corruption Bureau office
May 8, 2017 10:58 am (IST)
I have asked CBI for time to inform them about Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendra Jain. They should do a lie detector test on all three of us. Right now, I am going to ACB to give details of tanker scam: Kapil Mishra
May 8, 2017 10:48 am (IST)
May 8, 2017 10:39 am (IST)
Manish Sisodia can keep saying what he wants to... He was not present when this incident happened... It was Satyendra Jain: Manoj Tiwari
May 8, 2017 10:37 am (IST)
Would you like to resign or would you like to go to jail?: Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari
May 8, 2017 10:27 am (IST)
These are not allegations, they are jokes: Manish Sisodia
May 8, 2017 10:27 am (IST)
"Is there any proof to Kapil Mishra's claims?" asks Manish Sisodia
May 8, 2017 10:24 am (IST)
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has forwarded Kapil Mishra’s complaint to ACB and instructed them to submit its report within 7 days
May 8, 2017 9:52 am (IST)
In a response to Kapil Mishra’s claim on having names who have been part of the tanker scam, sources in the Anti-Corruption Bureau told CNN-News18 that if anyone names an individual as either suspect or witness in the scam and subsequently files a complaint, then they would be quizzed as well.
May 8, 2017 9:02 am (IST)
May 8, 2017 9:01 am (IST)
Robert Vadra posts on Facebook -
May 8, 2017 8:50 am (IST)
Recap: "I am going to give two person's names to ACB in connection with the tanker scam. The names are Ashish Talwar and Vibhav Patel," says Kapil Mishra
May 8, 2017 8:02 am (IST)
Recap: Congress workers in Delhi on Sunday staged a demonstration out side Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence demanding his resignation
May 8, 2017 8:01 am (IST)
Recap: "I am very upset with whatever is being said. I've known Arvind Kejriwal for 12 years and can never imagine him taking a bribe from someone," says Kumar Vishwas
May 8, 2017 7:57 am (IST)
Recap: Manish Sisodia hits back at Kapil Mishra's claim and says, "There is no logic behind the allegations. It is all allegations."
May 8, 2017 7:52 am (IST)
May 8, 2017 7:51 am (IST)
Recap: After Kapil Mishra's statement, opposition parties like the Congress and BJP attack Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal by asking for his resignation.
May 8, 2017 7:49 am (IST)
Recap: "I wil not quit the party. This is my party," says Kapil Mishra
May 8, 2017 7:48 am (IST)
Recap: Satyendra Jain had told me that he settled land deals worth Rs 50 crore for Kejriwal's relative, alleges Kapil Mishra
May 8, 2017 7:46 am (IST)
Recap: "When I questioned Kejriwal about the money, he said a lot of things in politics cannot be explained," says Kapil Mishra
May 8, 2017 7:45 am (IST)
Recap: I was removed after I spoke out against corruption, not speaking out after being removed. I have told LG about all corruption cases, says Kapil Mishra
May 8, 2017 7:44 am (IST)
Recap: "I was shocked to see Kejriwal take Rs 2 crore from Satyendra Jain at his residence on Friday," says Kapil Mishra
May 8, 2017 7:41 am (IST)
Recap: Kapil Mishra reaches Rajghat, after saying that he wanted to take Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi)'s blessing before revealing who meant by 'HIM"
May 8, 2017 7:39 am (IST)
Recap: Kapil Mishra meets Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at his residence and posts a cryptic tweet which says, "I have witnessed HIM taking illegal cash.. have shared all details with Lt. Gov."
May 8, 2017 7:36 am (IST)
Recap: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Kapil Mishra was removed because there were complaints about inflated water bills and water not reaching colonies where new lines had been laid
May 8, 2017 7:35 am (IST)
Recap: On Sunday, Kapil Mishra makes a statement in the media, claims he is the only minister in Delhi against whom there was no inquiry by the CBI
May 8, 2017 7:32 am (IST)
Recap: Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra axed from the Cabinet on Saturday