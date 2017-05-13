AAP MLA Sanjeev Tries Hunger Strike Against Mishra, Police Detain him

New Delhi: The Delhi police on Saturday detained the Aam Aadmi Party MLA Sanjeev Jha, who tried staging a counter hunger strike in front of Kapil Mishra's residence. The police said that Jha tried to "break the public peace".

Kapil Mishra, on the other hand, has been sitting on an indefinite hunger strike protesting the corruption in the AAP.

"We have detained Sanjeev Jha, as he attempted to break the public peace," a senior police official told IANS.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator had not taken prior permission to sit on a hunger strike outside the Civil Lines house of Mishra, according to police.

The police detained Jha after he refused to back off from his decision to sit on protest.

Jha, a legislator from Burari, had on Friday announced he would sit on indefinite hunger strike against Mishra for his "defamatory allegations" against AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Mishra has been on hunger strike since Wednesday at his official residence, demanding that Kejriwal reveal the source of funding of the foreign trips of five AAP leaders - Sanjay Singh, Ashish Khetan, Satyendar Jain, Raghav Chadhha and Durgesh Pathak - in the last two years.

Mishra was removed as a Delhi minister a week ago in a sudden move and later suspended from the AAP.

Ankit Bhardwaj, the man who tried to attack sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra on Wednesday at his hunger strike site, had quit his job as a chartered accountant to work for the Aam Aadmi Party, police said.

Bhardwaj, a resident of Moti Bagh, had allegedly attacked Mishra and tried to grab his neck.

(With inputs from IANS)