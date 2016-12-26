AAP MP Bhagwant Mann Calls Akali Dal a 'Son and Dad Party'

Fatehgarh Sahib: Alleging that Akali Dal has become a "son and dad party", Aam Adami Party lawmaker Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday claimed that SAD-BJP alliance will not win a single seat in the upcoming Punjab assembly polls.

The MP from Sangrur also downplayed any rift in his party over chief minister's post, saying there was no fight over the candidature and that AAP only wants to bring change in Punjab.

Addressing a gathering at Jor Mela here, Mann claimed that the people of Punjab will vote to defeat the Akali Dal.

He claimed that after he announced to contest from Jalalabad, deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal "was so scared" that he has not declared his own seat till so far.

"SAD is not Shiromani Akali Dal, it has now become a sonand dad party," he said adding that the party has joined hands with Congress and were focussing on criticising AAP.

AAP Delhi MLA and co-observer for Punjab Jarnail Singh alleged Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal "misused his power" to promote his family and made son Sukhbir the Deputy CM and daughter-in-law Harsimrat Kaur Badal a Union minister.