AAP MP Bhagwant Mann Calls Akali Dal a 'Son and Dad Party'
Aam Aadmi Party MP Bhagwant Mann. (Picture courtesy: Twitter)
Fatehgarh Sahib: Alleging that Akali Dal has become a "son and dad party", Aam Adami Party lawmaker Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday claimed that SAD-BJP alliance will not win a single seat in the upcoming Punjab assembly polls.
The MP from Sangrur also downplayed any rift in his party over chief minister's post, saying there was no fight over the candidature and that AAP only wants to bring change in Punjab.
Addressing a gathering at Jor Mela here, Mann claimed that the people of Punjab will vote to defeat the Akali Dal.
He claimed that after he announced to contest from Jalalabad, deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal "was so scared" that he has not declared his own seat till so far.
"SAD is not Shiromani Akali Dal, it has now become a sonand dad party," he said adding that the party has joined hands with Congress and were focussing on criticising AAP.
AAP Delhi MLA and co-observer for Punjab Jarnail Singh alleged Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal "misused his power" to promote his family and made son Sukhbir the Deputy CM and daughter-in-law Harsimrat Kaur Badal a Union minister.
From Our Network
- UP Assembly Election 2017: Samajwadi Party to go solo, announce candidates for 325 seats- FirstPost
- Fall of the Soviet Union: 25 years since one of the biggest events in world history- FirstPost
- Importance of balanced diet: Excess iron in the body is a risk factor in coronary heart disease- FirstPost
Recommended For You
- exclusive interviewScientific Approach and Unity Behind Success: Hockey Coach Harendra
- League of its ownDangal Becomes Second Highest Grossing Film of 2016
- Too Cool!Dangal Daughters Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra Are Just Like Any Of Us
- 2017 Honda CityHonda City Facelift Set to Launch in India in 2017
- ROBUST POWERHOUSELenovo K6 Note Review: Its Battery Life is the USP