AAP Ridicules Sukhbir for Promising to Buy Land in US, Canada for Farmers

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday took a swipe at Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal for promising to buy land in US and Canada to settle Punjabi farmers there if voted to power.

AAP MP and campaign committee chairman Bhagwant Mann, while describing Sukhbir's promise as "bluff", cautioned the people not to fall prey to such allurements.

"It will not be amazing if Sukhbir Badal promises to settle unemployed Punjabi youth at the moon in collaboration with the US government," Mann, in a statement issued here, said.

Shiromani Akali Dal's manifesto, which was launched by Sukhbir in Ludhiana yesterday, promised that if Akalis are voted to power, the government would buy one lakh acres of land in US and Canada to settle Punjabi farmers there.

Mann, while cautioning people against ploy of Sukhbir, said the Deputy Chief Minister might invest his "ill gotten" money in agriculture land in USA, Canada and other countries in the name of Punjabi emigrates.

The AAP MP, who is pitted against Sukhbir in Jalalabad, said, "People of Punjab will not accept such nonsense by Sukhbir."

He alleged that "Sukhbir and company" had indulged in land grabbing of NRIs and poor farmers and expecting that he would help the Punjabi emigrates to settle abroad would be a blunder.

"Going by the track record of Sukhbir, one can assume that he is just to rise to next level of cheating and bluffing," Mann said.

He accused the Badal family of having purchased "huge chunks" of agriculture land in foreign countries.