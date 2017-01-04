AAP Seeks Apology From Delhi BJP Chief For Ridiculing People

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday sought an apology from Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari for "ridiculing" people queueing up for cash saying branding them as "patriots" was akin to "psychological manipulation".

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj told a press conference that Tiwari was only deploying a strategy that is an "inherent part" of BJP's arsenal and used by top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its chief Amit Shah.

Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra also penned an open letter to Tiwari saying he could be a "wonderful singer" but was using it to mislead the people which merits an apology. "You along with Leader of the opposition Vijender Gupta and other leaders who were present on the occasion should tender a collective apology to the people of Delhi," he wrote.

"Wherever BJP starts getting cornered, it brings patriotism, nationalism to its defence and for psychological manipulation. Not only the poor, even the rich are victims of this manipulation," Bhardwaj said.

Mishra also took a dig at Tiwari over his attire during his stay at a slum to highlight the misery of its dwellers. "I saw you wearing a costly Burberry muffler at the slum.

While trade has come to a standstill, people have lost jobs due to note ban. Few days ago you were distributing ladoos but due to strong protests within BJP you had to ditch the idea," Mishra wrote.

Tiwari had on Tuesday questioned AAP's charges against him saying how was terming somebody as "patriot" akin to ridiculing them. AAP is "rattled" by my visit to several unauthorised colonies in the city, he had said.

"Desperate AAP is trying to mislead the people by indulging in politics on frivolous and unreasonable issues.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his colleagues seem to have lost their mental balance due to the fear of indictment in Shunglu Committee Report and prosecution in the cases sent to the CBI by the former Lt Governor Najeeb Jung," the BJP said in a statement.