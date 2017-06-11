AAP Should Go Back to Basics in Rajasthan: Kumar Vishwas

New Delhi: The AAP should go back to basics while preparing for the Rajasthan Assembly polls due next year, its leader Kumar Vishwas said on Saturday, indicating that the party had strayed away from its core philosophy while contesting elections in Punjab and Goa.

Vishwas, who was appointed the AAP's Rajasthan in-charge last month, said there will be minimum interference from Delhi leaders and the state unit will be given full freedom to take their own decisions while preparing for the polls.

"The party will return to its core principles in Rajasthan from where it had started.

"We won in Delhi (in 2013 and 2015) and yet lost successive polls (in Punjab, Goa and Delhi civic bodies). Now, the situation is that polls in Rajasthan are important for the party's rejuvenation," Vishwas said, addressing party workers here.

There will be little interference from Delhi leaders and powers of the state in-charge as well as the central observers will be limited, he said.

"There will be no photos of any party in-charge or observers on the AAP's posters, banners or social media campaigns. They will not stay in any hotel or farmhouse, but in party offices or residences of workers," he added.

However, sources close to him said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's photograph will be on the posters.

Vishwas' remarks are also seen as a jibe at his detractors in the party. He has been at odds with the party leadership for some time now.

After the AAP's humiliating defeat in the MCD polls and poor performance in Punjab and Goa, Vishwas had taken a stand contrary to the party line that EVM rigging was behind its loss in the polls.

He had pointed to reasons other than the alleged tampering of electronic voting machines and had said there is a communication gap between the top brass and volunteers.

The poet-turned-politician had threatened to quit after party MLA Amanatullah Khan had in April accused him of "plotting a coup" against Kejriwal.

Vishwas had claimed Khan was merely a "pawn" and accused the "coterie" around Kejriwal of "hatching a conspiracy against him".

Posters in favour of Khan were today put up outside the AAP's office and were removed just before Vishwas' meeting with volunteers.

It is not known as to who put up the posters. Vishwas, however, declined to comment on this.