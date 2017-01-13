AAP Slams Congress Over Joining of 'Tainted' Leaders in Goa

New Delhi: AAP on Thursday said the re-induction of former MLA Babush Monserrate and joining of NCP legislator Churchill Alemao into Congress ahead of February 4 assembly polls in Goa showed the party's "bankruptcy of leadership".

AAP's Delhi unit convener Dilip Pandey alleged the two leaders had tainted record.

"The Congress is a spent force in Goa and is nowhere in the race to form the government. This unholy alliance with the most corrupt, criminal and discredited elements of Goa only expose the extent of the Congress' desperation to make a mark in this election," he claimed.

"The fact that the national party had to fall to its feet to convince Goa's most-notorious politicians to rescue its sinking ship in the state, points towards the serious bankruptcy of leadership and ideas of the Congress party going into the polls," Pandey said.

He said Monserrate was recently arrested under a rape case and has spent time in jail for it. "Babush was also expelled from Congress. What is the reason for Congress to fall to its feet and join hands again with a man of disrepute like Monserrate?"

The other leader the Congress has allied with is NCP's Alemao. "All of Goa is aware of the nature of activities Churchill is involved in... Alemao's name had also surfaced in the Louis Berger scam," he said.

Aam Aadmi Party is contesting the upcoming polls in all the 40 assembly constituencies in Goa.