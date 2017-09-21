AAP to Launch Nation-wide Protest Against Rising Petrol Prices

The Aam Aadmi Party is all set to launch a series of protests against the Narendra Modi government over rising fuel prices all over the country. While the AAP protests will be simultaneously held all over the country, they will be most intense in Delhi, where the party is in power.The AAP MLAs will begin its protest against the government in all 70 constituencies in the national capital on Friday. The protests will go on for the entire week.AAP Delhi Convener Gopal Rai said, “Our question to the Modi government is simple. If the price of oil has almost halved in the international market, why is it that the prices in our domestic market have not reflected that drop? The government says that states should reduce the Value Added Tax charged on fuel. So will the Central government do nothing about it? Does the government have any mechanism to control the price of fuel? If so, what are the ways?”He added, “We went to meet the Union petroleum minister but we were told he was not present in the building at the time. Our MLAs tried to meet some officials but nobody came to even accept our memorandum of demands. The MLAs were even detained. We have decided to launch an agitation on Friday, which will go on for the entire week. On Friday, we will protest across all 70 assembly segments in Delhi. We will also do a gherao of the Petroleum ministry on Tuesday. The protest week will culminate on September 30, when we will burn an effigy of the Raavan known as inflation.”Rai said that all the MLAs, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, will participate in the agitation.