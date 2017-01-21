AAP to Withdraw Policemen in 'Service of Politicians' to Fight Drug Abuse

Jalandhar: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said if AAP comes to power in Punjab, it will withdraw "thousands of policemen" deployed in providing security to politicians and engage them in curbing the drug supply chain in the state.

"I have learnt that thousands of police personnel in Punjab are deployed in security of politicians. AAP Government will withdraw it immediately and deploy them to arrest drug mafias and break the supply chain," he said.

The AAP leader was here to address political meetings of party candidates Sanjiv Sharma (Jalandhar Central), H S Walia (Jalandhar Cantonment), Gulshand Sharma (Jalandhar North) and Darshan Lal Bhagat (Jalandhar West).

He accused the Akalis of having "nexus with drug mafia" and said they would be put behind bars once AAP forms government in the state.

Sisodia claimed that in Delhi the AAP government has made electricity tariff "the lowest in the country" by "abolishing" corruption of power supplying companies and the same would be done in Punjab.

Be it in education or health sectors, the AAP government has brought massive improvement in Delhi within two years. In Punjab, the party would do the same within one year of coming to power, he claimed.

Sisodia said in Delhi, AAP has already abolished inspection raj to win the confidence of stakeholders and even has reduced Value Added Tax (VAT) on as many as 42 items from 12.5 per cent to 5 per cent.

The business community has posed faith in AAP government's policies. As a result revenue collection in the national capital increased substantially even after reduction in VAT, he claimed.