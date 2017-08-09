AAP Urges L-G Anil Baijal to Approve Bill on Mohalla Sabhas

The AAP government on Wednesday urged Lt Governor Anil Baijal to green lit 'mohalla sabha' proposal aimed at enabling people to have a say on the civic projects undertaken in their area.AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha initiated a short discussion on the matter on second day of the monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly. He said the initiative encouraged public participation in governance at local level.Responding to the discussion, Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendra Jain said the government was open for any amendment in the proposal if the Lt Governor wanted.Last year, the Delhi cabinet had approved formation of 2,972 mohalla sabhas across 70 assembly constituencies. The city government had also allocated Rs 350 crore for the programme, but the amount could not be utilised for want of L-G's consent."The government has formed a mohalla sabha over 1,000 houses. According to the proposal, there will be no administrative expenditure like salaries of officers and others. Under the mohalla sabhas, people will decide which projects should be implemented in their localty," Jain told the House.The minister also informed the House that the L-G had not yet given his approval for the formation of mohalla sabhas. "We should not bring politics in development works. The government wants people to be empowered through such sabhas. Through this, we can bring 'swaraj' in Delhi. I request the LG to approve the government's proposal in this regard," he said.However, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta sought to corner the AAP government over the issue, alleging that the government was unsuccessful in utilising the funds allocated to mohalla sabhas as it lacked proper planning."Instead of criticising opposition, the AAP government should tell people why these funds were not utilised," he said.