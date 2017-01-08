AAP Will Contest Amritsar Lok Sabha By-election: Sanjay Singh
AAP leader Sanjay Singh.
Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday said it will contest Amritsar Lok Sabha by-election, being held on February 4 along with state assembly polls.
"We will contest by-elections and will announce our candidate in a day or two," AAP's senior leader Sanjay Singh said.
The by-poll was necessitated following the resignation of Congress Punjab president Amarinder Singh from the Lok Sabha on November 23 to protest the "injustice" meted out to the people of the state following the November 10 Supreme Court verdict on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal water sharing agreement, which he and other state Congress leaders have been opposing.
From Our Network
- Samajwadi Party feud: I am still the national party president, asserts Mulayam Singh Yadav- FirstPost
- Lack of sense of history doesn't allow people to discuss Balochistan: Tarek Fatah tells Firstpost- FirstPost
- Massive ice block poised to break off from Antarctica, to lift global oceans by 10 cm- FirstPost
Recommended For You
- huge winPBL 2017: Delhi Acers Thump PV Sindhu's Chennai Smashers 5-2
- Nokia is BackNokia 6 Android Nougat Smartphone Launched For Around Rs 17,000
- New Mustang in townFord Mustang Has Got a New Owner: Rajnikanth's Son in Law Dhanush
- Disasters!Meet The Worst Dressed Celebrities Of This Week
- trolledVirender Sehwag's Troll Falls Flat on the Face