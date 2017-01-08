AAP Will Contest Amritsar Lok Sabha By-election: Sanjay Singh

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday said it will contest Amritsar Lok Sabha by-election, being held on February 4 along with state assembly polls.

"We will contest by-elections and will announce our candidate in a day or two," AAP's senior leader Sanjay Singh said.

The by-poll was necessitated following the resignation of Congress Punjab president Amarinder Singh from the Lok Sabha on November 23 to protest the "injustice" meted out to the people of the state following the November 10 Supreme Court verdict on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal water sharing agreement, which he and other state Congress leaders have been opposing.