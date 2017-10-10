ABVP Protests Delhi Metro Fare Hike

: Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Tuesday staged a protest outside the Delhi Metro headquarters on Barakhamba Road demanding immediate withdrawal of the fare hike.The increased metro fares come into effect on Tuesday. The RSS-affiliated student outfit also demanded special concessionary passes for students of Delhi.Asked why the ABVP was protesting the move backed by the BJP, its Delhi State Secretary Bharat Khatana said, "We feel the Centre did not assess the ground reality. It is pinching the pockets of the common man and students."The ABVP has, for the second time in a month, taken a stand against the Centre.It had on September 25 protested the attack on Banaras Hindu University students and urged the HRD Ministry to act against the BHU administration."The ABVP works for students, not for any political party and we are proud of it... We have enough guts to fight on genuine student issues," its media convener Saket Bahuguna had said.A group of NSUI workers had on Monday stopped a metro train protesting the fare hike.