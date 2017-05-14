AC, Sofa, Carpet for CM Yogi at Martyr's House, Withdrawn After he Left

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited the family of the BSF jawan, Prem Sagar, who was killed and his body mutilated by the Pakistani forces.

However, what led to raised eyebrows was the VIP arrangement made for the Uttar Pradesh chief minister. The local administration is said to have filled the martyr's house with an air-conditioner, sofas, curtains, carpets and chairs etc.

The luxuries, however, were quickly withdrawn as soon as the chief minister left the martyr's house, leaving the family "upset and humiliated."

"They installed an AC, sofa set, lay a carpet on the floor and arranged for a generator to ensure smooth power supply. When the CM left, they took away everything," said Daya Shankar, brother of the slain jawan, adding that they "felt humiliated."



A before and after photograph of martyr Prem Sagar's house. (Picture Courtesy: CNN-News18)

The air conditioner was installed on a makeshift stand made of bamboo sticks. Also, new curtains, sofas and carpets were brought hours before Adityanath’s visit. Adityanath spent about 25 minutes at the martyr’s house talking to family.

Deoaria is considered one of the most backward regions in UP. According to sources, the administration was trying to ensure that Adityanath, known for his surprise inspections, doesn’t find any fault in arrangements.

Few hours before the CM’s visit, the dusty and potholed road leading to the house of the martyr was turned into a concrete road and the entire village was decked up. Drains were covered up and even the health centre, which was nearly dysfunctional, was upgraded overnight.

The chief minister gave a cheque of Rs 6 lakh to the martyr’s family and promised a government job to one family member.

Head Constable Prem Sagar was martyred in Poonch on May 1 and his body was mutilated by the Pakistan Army.

The Chief Minister said a 'shaheed smarak' (martyr's memorial) and a girls' inter college will be set up in the village in the memory of the deceased.