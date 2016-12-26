»
1-min read

Actor Sridevi Meets Sasikala in Chennai

Press Trust Of India

First published: December 26, 2016, 8:13 PM IST | Updated: 2 days ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Actor Sridevi Meets Sasikala in Chennai
File photo of Sridevi Boney Kapoor

Chennai: Actor Sridevi Boney Kapoor on Monday met V K Sasikala, confidante of former Chief Minister, the late J Jayalalithaa.

A photograph released by the AIADMK headquarters showed Sridevi meeting Sasikala at the Poes Garden residence of Jayalalithaa, where she has been staying since the death of the former Chief Minister on December 5.

The party did not divulge details.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

From Our Network

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.