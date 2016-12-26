Actor Sridevi Meets Sasikala in Chennai

Chennai: Actor Sridevi Boney Kapoor on Monday met V K Sasikala, confidante of former Chief Minister, the late J Jayalalithaa.

A photograph released by the AIADMK headquarters showed Sridevi meeting Sasikala at the Poes Garden residence of Jayalalithaa, where she has been staying since the death of the former Chief Minister on December 5.

The party did not divulge details.