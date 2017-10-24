Tamil actor Vishal, who was raided by Income Tax officials after his slanging match with the state BJP over the film Mersal, is in no mood to back down saying he is ready to face the consequences for criticising the government."If I have to face the consequence for speaking up against someone in the government, bring it on,” the actor-producer told CNN-News18’s Zakka Jacob in an interview on Tuesday, a day after I-T sleuths ‘visited’ the office of his Vishal Film Factory.The actor also sharpened his attack on Tamil Nadu BJP leader H Raja for objecting to some portions of the Vijay-starrer Mersal after he reportedly claimed to have watched a pirated version online.“What are we waiting for?,” he asked about the delay in taking action against Raja, adding governments which were strict in taking action against other crimes went slow when it came to piracy.“As a leader what example are you trying to set. It’s a crime, irrespective of whatever position you hold,” he said adding, “If you curb piracy we pay more taxes and the government can spend more for the people.”Vishal who got into a war of words with Raja after the BJP leader hit out at Vijay for purported anti-GST comments in Mersal, said he will continue to campaign for reducing tax on film tickets from 28%.I-T sleuths knocked at the doors of his film company a day after his spat with Raja, but Vishal preferred to call it a “visit” and said he was not sure whether it was out of political vendetta.