Adityanath Denies His Outfit Contesting Against BJP in UP

Lucknow: BJP MP Yogi Adityanath on Saturday refuted claims that hus his outfit 'Hindu Yuva Vahini' will contest against the saffron party in few Assembly seats in the Uttar Pradesh, saying these reports are "fake".

"All these reports are fake. I am campaigning for my party," he said.

The Gorakhpur MP was is one of the star campaigners for BJP and was at the dice along with party chief Amit Shah and other leaders while the release of the manifesto for state Assembly elections next month.

Earlier, Hindu Yuva Vahini's state president had said that they have fielded candidates on six seats spread over three districts in the eastern region of the state.

The seats he mentioned are Padrauna, Khadda, Kasya (all in Kushinagar), Paniyara (Gorakhpur) and Siswa and Pharenda (Maharajganj).

Sunil also said that the outfit has been working on Hindutva agenda and it is the best opportunity for them to field candidates to set things right.

However, there had been a strong demand in BJP, especially in the stronghold of Adityanath, to declare him as the chief ministerial candidate in the polls.