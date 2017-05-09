After AAP Demo, Congress Plans 'Expose' on EVMs Wednesday Morning

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj stirred the pot in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday, claiming to have "proved" that EVMs can be tampered with.

After Bhardwaj demonstrated the rigging on live television on the floor of the Delhi State Assembly, leaders from opposition parties such as Congress and Samajwadi Party demanded a probe to clear the doubts. But this may not be the end of the EVM tale.

Congress leader Shehzaad Poonawalla on Tuesday sent out invitations to a press conference to be addressed by his brother Tehseen and an independent activist VV Rao.

“On 10th May 2017 Monday, 'Election watch' Convener and EVM Petitioner in Supreme Court V.V.Rao, along with entrepreneur & activist Tehseen Poonawalla, will be holding a press conference to challenge the Election Commission of India on EVMs,” Ponawalla wrote in the email.

Tehseen Ponawalla, in a series of tweets, said, “If you want to experience #EVMTampering first hand & learn how EVMs can be tampered join Mr Rao & me tomorrow at Constitution Club 11am. ECI saying this is not their EVMs then why threaten arrest tonVV Rao n me thru sources. Promise us no arrest #delhiassembly. Dear ECI your EVMs are not #EVMTEMPERING proof. We have put all the evidences in the #delhiassembly. Have more evidence. Mr VV Rao and me accpet the ECI challenge that EVMs cannot be stolen Let ECI give this in writing in 2 seconds we will prove it wrong .”

A senior Congress leader, on the condition of anonymity, said, “There is something sinister afoot. All this is so that the BJP can muster enough numbers in the Rajya Sabha to have complete control. A member of the BJP’s Parliamentary Board told me recently that they were planning to dismiss every non-BJP state government one by one. They are starting with AAP because Delhi’s Rajya Sabha seats fall vacant in January. They will come for us next. Dictators rig elections, not democrats. Modi is like a Desi Putin.”