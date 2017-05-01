After being Suspended From BJP for Alleging Corruption, Senior leader Takes to Facebook

Gwalior: A senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Gwalior took to Facebook on Monday to express his displeasure after being suspended for an earlier post on corruption in the party.

Raj Chaddha used plenty of literary jibes to target the party organisation on social media.

“I have come to know through media about my suspension but I have not received any notice,” Chaddha told News18 over phone.

The defiant leader made it clear that the party has reportedly given him a week’s time to furnish a reply but he won’t take more than seven minutes to say what he has to.

Alleging that state-run hospitals were in bad shape, Chaddha, in his earlier post, had urged CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan of either mend ways or expel lakhs of dedicated party workers like him from the party fold.

Following this, party state head Nandkumar Singh Chauhan had announced to suspend him over indiscipline and served show cause notice.

“I was moved by the plight of a pregnant woman who was denied admission in Gwalior government hospital and delivered twins under a tree, both of whom died,” he said talking to News18. No inquiry happened, no minister or senior health officer visited the hospital. In next few days more such incidents took place, he said.

“We spent lives to fulfil dreams of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay who talked about welfare of weakest sections of society but no one is taking care of them now,” he said.

Chaddha fired more posts targeting his own party on Monday. He had posted similar tweets on April 6, April 13, 14 and 21 as well targeting moral and ethical deterioration within the party.

A seasoned politician, Chaddha is associated to BJP and other affiliate organisations since 1962. He has served the party on various capacities and even contested assembly polls in 1993 but lost.