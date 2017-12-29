After Gujarat Polls, RSS Top Brass Hold Review Meet With Amit Shah on Economy, Farmers

After overcoming mild tremors in the just-concluded Gujarat assembly polls, the RSS top brass and BJP leaders are holding a two-day meeting in Delhi to discuss and dissect core socio-economic issues as the Modi government prepares to present its last full budget before the next general elections.The meeting in Delhi, which kicked off on Thursday, is being attended by RSS Joint General Secretary Dr Krishna Gopal, BJP chief Amit Shah, leaders of RSS-affiliates Swadeshi Jagran Manch, Bhartiya Kisan Sangh, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Sahakar Bharati, Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat and Laghu Udyog Bharti.The implementation of GST, effect of demonitisation, the state of rural economy and unemployment emerged as key challenges to the BJP in the poll-bound state of Gujarat where the party managed to retain simple majority.The high-level meeting focuses on improving key economic policies, especially the agrarian distress.In the last coordination meeting held at Mathura in UP, the members, especially the Laghu Unyog Bharti, had warned the government on the impact of GST on small traders.The meeting will also discuss agrarian distress, to see if Gujarat results are an indication that farmers have expressed their angst electorally.The BJP could survive the Gujarat scare due to the demographics of the state with the party performing exceptionally well in urban seats.The BJP does not enjoy the same advantage in other parts of the country, especially the four big poll-bound states in 2018.RSS-backed Farmers' Body had, in the run-up to the Gujarat elections, alerted the state government of the perils of 22 years of anti-incumbency, but none of the forewarnings got translated to any policy change. The major problem of farmers has been low procurement prices for crops and bad implementation of crop insurance.The poll results show the BJP lost 14 rural seats, while the Congress gained in all these seats in Gujarat.