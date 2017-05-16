BJP Doesn't Have Guts to Suppress my Voice: Lalu on I-T Raids

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has reacted strongly over Income Tax Department raids on properties of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family, terming it a conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

National vice-president of RJD Raghuvansh Prasad Singh accused the BJP-led Union government of misusing central agencies against secular forces. “Lalu Prasad Yadav had just announced to form a grand alliance of Opposition parties against Narendra Modi. This did not go well with the BJP and fearing Opposition unity, they have acted against our leader,” he said.



Exuding confidence in the party leadership, Raghuvansh Prasad said Lalu Prasad would emerge as winner in his fight against communalism.

Hours after the raids, Lalu Yadav tweeted, “BJP doesn’t have guts to suppress my voice. If they try to do so, millions of Lalus will rise across the country. I am not scared of their threats.”

On the other hand, BJP leadership sharpened its attack on Lalu Yadav. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Sushil Kumar Modi said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar himself had hinted that law enforcing agencies would take action against the RJD leader.



Challenging Nitish Kumar to break his alliance with RJD, Sushil Modi accused the chief minister of ignoring corrupt practices of Lalu Yadav and his family. He demanded immediate removal of Lalu’s sons, Tejaswi Yadav and Tej Pratap, from the Cabinet as their names have appeared in various alleged Benami transactions.

Reiterating his tirade against the Lalu family, He once again furnished papers of the alleged shell companies whose ownerships were transferred to the members of Lalu Yadav family.

Interestingly, JD (U) has once again declined to comment over the reported raids by the I-T department on properties related to Lalu Yadav. “We have been told not to speak on this matter,” a party spokesman said on the condition of anonymity.



Nitish Kumar, in his press conference on Monday, had said that the concerned agencies were free to take cognizance of charges levelled against Lalu Yadav. Distancing himself from RJD chief, Nitish had said that despite being a coalition partner his ideology was different.

The BJP has levelled a number of corruption charges against Lalu Yadav and his family. It all started about a month ago when the BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi alleged that Lalu Yadav’s family was involved in soil scam. He showed papers and claimed that a company owned by Lalu Yadav family was contracted to supply soil to a zoo in Patna.