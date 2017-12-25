After RK Nagar Bypoll Loss, AIADMK Expels Six Leaders for Supporting TTV Dinakaran

Chennai: The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu decided to sack six office-bearers supporting TTV Dinakaran, a day after he won the RK Nagar bypoll with a thumping margin of 40,000 votes.The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by top party office-bearers O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami, AIADMK sources said.The party decided to remove, among others, key Dinakaran aides P Vetrivel and Thangatamilselvan, AIADMK district secretary in Chennai and Theni respectively, the sources said.Though AIADMK supporters are divided between Dinakaran and the Palaniswami-led camps, many office-bearers from the rival group hold party posts.In a jolt to the ruling dispensation, Dinakaran defeated its candidate E Madhusudhanan by 40,707 votes in the December 21 RK Nagar bypoll.