After Skipping Gujarat, Himachal CMs Swearing in, Shivraj Chouhan Meets PM Modi in New Delhi

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has got the political rumour mill churning after failing to turn up for the oath taking of Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur on Wednesday.This came after Chouhan skipped the swearing in ceremony of Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani as well.The mystery deepened after Chouhan rushed to New Delhi while he rushed to New Delhi for a meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.“CM Shivraj called on the PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi and invited him to the conclusion function of Ekatm Yatra in MP. The CM also held detailed discussions about Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana aimed at farmers’ welfare,” CM’s official Twitter handle said.However, political circles drew much more out of this meeting than just what the CM Chouhan’s twitter handle suggested.Political circles were abuzz when Chouhan reached Ahmedabad on Tuesday but returned after greeting Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel without attending the oath taking ceremony in which top leaders including PM Modi and CMs of 18 BJP-ruled states remained in attendance.Speculation soon started making rounds that something happened during the course of the function which forced Chouhan to retreat prematurely. A source also claimed that CM’s official tour plan marked his return at 12.50 pm by which time the oath taking would have been over.Rumours of Chouhan’s alleged resentment was bolstered further as he did not attend Thakur’s swearing in ceremony on Wednesday. The MP Chief Minister, however, went to New Delhi and called on Modi.Speaking to the media, Chouhan claimed that he had discussions were on range of issues including bhavantar scheme, solar energy development, LPG consumption in MP, Ekatm Yatra, Narmada Seva Mission and other issues.On Tuesday, at Guna, Chouhan had made it clear that pre-scheduled programmes made him come back from Gujarat and he had sought permission from party chief Amit Shah before leaving.Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath also meddled in the affairs by tweeting, “Shivraj ji, you went to Gujarat but did not take part in oath taking, why. It is still a mystery.”