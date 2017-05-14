After Tihar Threat and Evening Deadline for Arvind Kejriwal, Kapil Mishra Faints

New Delhi: Just after his tirade against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a press conference on Sunday, suspended Aam Aadmi Party minister Kapil Mishra fainted.

The former Delhi water and tourism minister was rushed to RML hospital in the national capital from his residence in Civil Lines, where his media meeting took place. The AAP leader accused party chief Kejriwal of "financial irregularities" with regards to donations received by the AAP.

Mishra had been on a hunger strike for the last five days, demanding that the Aam Aadmi Party release details of foreign tours undertaken by five leaders.

Before taking ill, Mishra alleged that the party received funds worth "crores of rupees" from several "shell" companies.

Mishra’s allegations against Kejriwal came a week after CNN-News18 reported mismatch in AAP’s submissions to the Election Commission on its donations. I-T department sources had told CNN-News18 last week that there was a "major mismatch" in the amounts filed before the Election Commission, in AAP’s bank account and on its website.

Sources said the I-T department has issued a showcause notice asking party officials to be present before its investigators at 3:30pm on May 15. The notice said that a “deliberate attempt” was being made to avoid submission of the requisite documents, sources said.

"All this happened with the knowledge of Arvind Kejriwal as these shell companies deposited money in the AAP bank account on the same day and time in January 2014," Mishra said, brandishing documents.

(With Inputs From PTI)