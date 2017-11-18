After Tipu Jayanti, Siddaramaiah Will Celebrate Kasab Jayanti: BJP's Anant Kumar Hegde

Union Minister for skill development Anant Kumar Hegde stirred a controversy on Saturday by saying that if Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah can celebrate Tipu Jayanti, the day isn’t far when people are made to observe a ‘Kasab Jayanti’ too.“Siddaramaiah celebrated Tipu Jayanti, it is a matter of time before he starts making you celebrate Kasab (Ajmal Kasab) Jayanti," he was quoted as saying by ANI. Kasab was the lone captured terrorist in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks in which 164 people were killed. He was hanged till death on November 21, 2012, at Yerwada Jail in Pune.Addressing a public rally in Belgavi, Hegde tore into the CM for sidelining the Kittur Chennamma festival, which he said has immense historical and cultural significance, in favour of festivities to mark Tipu Sultan's birth anniversary on November 10.“Siddaramaiah did not celebrate Kittur Chennamma festival but he is busy celebrating Tipu Jayanti,” he said at the rally.Criticising the Congress government, he said that the state had become a safe haven for illegal immigrants. “There 9 lakh Bangladeshis in Bangalore, you'll find immigrants in Belgaum, Bijapur, Hubli, Dharwad & even in Kittur you'll find them. Check under your legs, bombs could have been planted,” he said.Hegde’s remarks come months ahead of the assembly elections. The state is set to go to polls in April next year. In October, Hegde had started the debate around Tipu Jayanti by asking the CM’s Secretariat and Uttara Kannada DC not to include him in events related to Tipu Jayanti celebrations.Siddaramaiah had criticised Hegde for his refusal to attend the event. Despite protests by several groups, the Congress government tightened security and went ahead with the Tipu Jayanti celebrations.