After Winning 'Cycle Race', Akhilesh to Set Off on Campaign Marathon

New Delhi: After winning the race for the Samajwadi Party symbol cycle, Akhilesh Yadav is set to cover 50-60 assembly constituencies across Uttar Pradesh in a campaign marathon over the next 20 days.

Atul Pradhan, a close aide of Akhilesh and the SP candidate from the Sardhana assembly seat, told News 18, “This is a great victory for the CM and has proven that he, in fact, is the true face of the Samajwadi Party. The path ahead is now clear. It is the path to victory. We will come back to power in UP with full majority and once again, Akhilesh Yadav will be the chief minister of the state.”

Now that the CM has control over the party symbol, he will not have to worry about choosing a new symbol and building the brand from scratch. Yadav can dive headfirst into the campaign and promote the work his government claims to have done in the last five years. Akhilesh is scheduled to start off with a rally in Agra, which is the starting point of his much-hyped dream project - the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

Pradhan added, “The dispute is now behind us and we can focus on the election campaign and taking our message of development to the people. You will now see a high-octane campaign from the CM, who will address a mega rally in Agra after January 19. He has some 20 days of campaigning left and we are trying to squeeze in as many campaign events as we can. Over the next 20 days, the CM will cover at least 50-60 assembly constituencies.”

Meanwhile, the Congress camp has also swung into action. A senior Congress leader said, “The alliance talks had reached a very advanced stage anyway. We were clear about the fact that we wanted to ally with Akhilesh alone. For us, he was always the real Samajwadi Party and the face of development in UP. Now, however, the campaign will be stronger. He is in control of the entire party and is also keen on the alliance. We are confident that we will sweep this election. A meeting of the Congress screening committee is scheduled for Tuesday to decide on candidates and a final announcement will be made after the alliance is formally sealed.”

Sources said Akhilesh has agreed to spare a total of 100 out of 403 seats for allies, of which around 80 are likely to go to Congress and 20 to Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

Analysts say that losing the cycle war would have caused a major setback for Yadav, who would then have to build a party from scratch.

Pranav Gupta of Lokniti-CSDS said, “Many voters identify with party symbols. Had Akhilesh Yadav lost the symbol, he would have to build a new party, register a new symbol and start the campaign from the very beginning. It would have been almost impossible to gain that kind of recognition among voters. Now, however, he can simply start campaigning. It also helps the CM that he no longer has to deal with the ‘rebel’ tag. Technically, Mulayam and Shivpal would be the rebels now. He has cemented his authority as the ‘real’ Samajwadi Party. Around 150 names were common in the lists released by Akhilesh and Shivpal. Those 150 are now likely to stick with Akhilesh since he now has control over the symbol.”