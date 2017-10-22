Opposition Parties Come Together to Plan Protest Against Modi Govt Ahead of Note Ban Anniversary

: Five Opposition parties - Congress, TMC, BSP, SP, and DMK - will meet on Monday to chalk out a strategy to take on the BJP-led government at the Centre on the first anniversary of demonetisation. The meeting will be another attempt to forge unity between parties from across the spectrum.The parties could plan another protest, possibly on the streets, against the note ban, a drive declaring 500 and 1000-rupee notes as illegal to eradicate corruption and black money menace.A year ago, when PM Modi launched the demonetisation, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, accompanied by a number of other Opposition leaders, had marched to the President's house demanding the withdrawal of the exercise.However, the movement came a cropper after it failed to change people's perception that demonetisation indeed was for the better of the public at large.The ruling dispensation was able to construct a view that the Opposition was objecting to demonetisation because they were scared of losing their black money. Problems worsened when Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, then a strong face in the Opposition, backed the notebandi.Facing corruption charges, the Opposition failed to convince the country that demonetisation was going to "bring ruin". However, after the RBI figures revealed that almost 99% of the demonetised currency had come back, and former finance minister Yashwant Sinha criticised the Modi government's handling the economy, the Opposition is planning to ramp up its attack on the BJP.