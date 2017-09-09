Ahead of Election, Congress Replaces Madhya Pradesh Unit in Charge

: Months before the election to Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Congress party on Saturday relieved the All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge of the state unit, Mohan Prakash, of his duties.He was replaced by Deepak Babaria, and two more secretaries - Zubair Khan and Sanjay Kapoor - were also appointed. Babaria was serving as the AICC Secretary in charge of Kerala.A communique from the party said that Congress President Sonia Gandhi had constituted a new team ahead of elections early next year.Madhya Pradesh goes to polls by next year-end as the tenure of the current assembly ends on January 7, 2019.Prakash's removal marks the end of Rahul Gandhi's favorite trio - Mohan Prakash, Digvijaya Singh, and Madhusudan Mistry - at the helm of party affairs in Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.Party's Madhya Pradesh stalwarts - Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia - were not impressed with Prakash's manner of working in the state.During his recent visit to the national capital, Nath is said to have communicated to Congress high command that nothing could be done to lift the party spirit until Prakash was leading the team there.Rahul Gandhi is expected to hold crucial discussions with top three leaders from the state ahead of the Assembly elections. In the wake of BJP President Amit Shah's visit to MP, aimed at strengthening party organization, Rahul had also summoned several MP leaders to New Delhi.Meanwhile, the ouster of Prakash, who is also in charge general secretary of Maharashtra, comes as a setback to PCC chief Arun Yadav who was seen close to him.Now, Yadav himself stares at an uncertain future, especially after Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed their willingness to lead the party there.The Congress has seen three successive defeats at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2003, 2008 and 2013 assembly polls.