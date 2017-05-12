DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Election Commission to Meet 55 Parties Today, May Reveal EVM Hackathon Date
The Election Commission had trashed AAP's claim saying the “machine is a look-alike and not the ECI-EVM”. The date of the proposed challenge would be decided after the all-party meeting. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: As the political tussle over the use of Electronic Voting Machines heats up, the Election Commission will on Friday meet representatives of 55 political parties, 16 of which had urged it to return to ballot papers.
The Election Commission has convened the meeting of seven national and 48 state parties to discuss the reliability of EVMs and is also likely to brief them on its planned EVM hacking challenge.
Disqualifying candidates named in a charge sheet for bribing voters, making electoral graft a non-bailable offence and easing of rules to order counting of votes through paper trail are some of the other issues Election Commission will discuss with political parties on Friday.
"The Election Commission has convened a meeting with all recognised national and state political parties on May 12 in New Delhi to discuss the issue related to EVM and VVPAT. In addition to the EVM/VVPAT, the agenda will also cover making bribery in elections a cognisable offence, disqualification on framing of charges for the offences of bribery in elections and suggestions in VVPAT recount Rules," it had said in a statement last week.
(With PTI inputs)
