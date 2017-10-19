All set for his elevation as the Congress President, Rahul Gandhi may soon change the name of his Twitter handle, which goes as @OfficeOfRG.In an apparent move to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his popularity on Twitter, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi is most likely to change his Twitter handle to something simpler and direct, like Rahul Gandhi or Rahul.Of late, Rahul’s Twitter activity has changed drastically with a daily dose of sarcasm and humour in his blatant attacks on BJP and the central government.Earlier, News18 has reported that ever since Kannada actor-turned-politician Divya Spandana has taken charge, supporters and opponents have noticed a change in Congress’s social media communication.With 3.78 million followers as compared to Narendra Modi’s 35.5 million, Rahul Gandhi still has a long way to go on Twitter, but his latest tweets have made him a favourite on this social media platform.In the last tweet on Tuesday, the Congress scion hit out at Amit Shah and his son Jay Shah, calling the latter “Shah-Zada” and asking “Why this Kolaveri Da”, in an apparent reference to the ongoing controversy involving Jay Shah and his business. Earlier, it were the BJP leaders who would call Rahul a “shehzaada”, in reference to his political lineage.Ahead of PM Modi’s Gandhinagar visit on October 16, the Congress leader earned many a fan with his sharp remark of “A weather forecast: Brace for a downpour of ‘jumlas’ ahead of the elections”.