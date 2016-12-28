AIADMK Workers Attack Rebel Leader Sasikala Pushpa's Lawyers

Chennai: There was a ruckus outside AIADMK's office in Chennai on Wednesday after rebel MP Sasikala Pushpa's lawyers were attacked by party cadres at a meeting called to decide the successor for the late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa.

According to reports, a team of four lawyers had gone to the party office during which they were attacked.

Visuals outside the party office suggested that the meeting turned violent after which the police had to use force to eliminate the supporters who were seen physically manhandling the lawyers.

It is, however, unclear as to why the lawyers visited the party office.

Sasikala Pushpa was expelled from the AIADMK after an altercation with DMK MP Tiruchi Siva at the Delhi airport earlier in July.

Post Jayalalithaa's death, Sasikala Pushpa had moved the Supreme Court seeking a CBI probe or a judicial investigation by an apex court judge into the matter.

In her petition, Pushpa had alleged that Jayalalithaa's death was "suspicious" as her actual medical condition was not disclosed, no one was allowed to visit her, her funeral photographs showed embalming marks and everything from her hospitalisation to her death "was kept under wraps".

Reacting to the development, party spokesperson C R Saraswathi said that Pushpa is no more with AIADMK and has no no right to be there.

Political observer RK Radhakrishnan said that since Sasikala Pushpa is suspended from the party she is not eligible to contest polls.

"Although nothing justifies the violence but it isn't anything new with the AIADMK," Radhakrishnan added.

Reacting to the news, Opposition DMK spokesperson Manu Sundaram termed it is an assault on democracy.

"If political parties don't hold democratic elections to elect their leaders, how can they claim to espouse democratic virtues themselves? I hope the election commission takes note of this," Sundaram added.

