AIADMK Calls General Council Meeting, May Move Against Sasikala, Dinakaran

The two merged factions of AIADMK on Monday have called a general council meeting, in what is being seen as an attempt to wrest control of the party from VK Sasikala and TTV Dinakaran.The party also passed four resolutions and declared all appointments made by Dinakaran as null and void. It was also decided in the meeting to take legal recourse to retrieve the party’s mouthpiece Jaya TV from the Sasikala camp.This comes after 40 MLAs did not attend a meeting called by the AIADMK legislature party.Dinakaran has claimed the support of at least 22 MLAs with 19 of them meeting the governor last week where they submitted a memorandum saying that they have no trust in the Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy.Source from the Dinakaran camp said the intention is not to topple the government but to ensure that Sasikala remains the general secretary and Dinakaran remains the deputy general secretary.A combative Dinakaran on Monday removed state electricity minister P Thangamani from the post of the party's Namakkal district secretary. He replaced him with S Anbazhagan. He has Chief Minister Palanisamy from a party post on Sunday. He has already removed a number of ministers and other functionaries from various positions in the AIADMK and gave them to his supporters.Sasikala is currently lodged in Bengaluru jail after getting convicted in a disproportionate assets case.