AIADMK, JD(U) To Join Modi Cabinet; Reshuffle Likely Soon

: BJP chief Amit Shah has cancelled his three-day trip to Tamil Nadu amid speculations that the much awaited Cabinet reshuffle might take place sooner than expected.According to sources in Tamil Nadu BJP, Shah conveyed message that some urgent work in Delhi was holding him back.The EPS-OPS merger in the southern state is being seen as a precursor to AIADMK joining the NDA fold. This would also entail some AIADMK leaders being accommodated in the Union council of ministers.The potential Southern ally of the BJP is expected to be awarded with one Cabinet berth. Two other AIADMK MPs may also be accommodated as ministers of state.Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) is also likely to join the Modi Cabinet after the Bihar CM dumped Mahagathbandhan to return to the NDA fold. JD(U), with fewer MPs than AIADMK, may get just one Cabinet berth.In the last fortnight, BJP President Amit Shah has met many BJP ministers. These consultations are being seen as a part of the process to lay the groundwork for last major reshuffle in the government and the organization before the next general election in 2019.Amit Shah and PM Modi are also meeting BJP-ruled state Chief Ministers in Delhi this evening for performance analysis and to discuss strategy for the upcoming elections in states and at the Centre thereafter.