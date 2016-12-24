AIADMK Leaders Pay Tribute to MGR on 29th Death Anniversary

Chennai: Ruling AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran was on Saturday remembered on his 29th death anniversary with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam leading the state in paying homage to the late leader.

V K Sasikala, a close aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, also paid floral tributes to a portrait of Ramachandran at the Poes Garden residence.

Led by Panneerselvam, ministers, AIADMK MLAs and a host of party functionaries paid floral tributes to the actor-turned-politician at his memorial on the Marina beach.

A customary pledge was also taken at the memorial in memory of Ramachandran popularly called as 'MGR' among his scores of fans and supporters. Panneerselvam read out the pledge which was repeated by his party colleagues.

They took a vow to continue to perform their duties including establishing the rights of the state in the Cauvery water sharing dispute and also retrieval of Katchatheevu islet, issues steadfastly taken up by Jayalalithaa, who steered the party since the demise of MGR till her end.

The MLAs also took a pledge that they would continue to abide by the high command of the party.

At several places across the state, garlanded portraits of MGR were kept at public places and songs from his films were played as part of paying homage to the leader.

In New Delhi, AIADMK MPs A Anwarraja and A K Selvaraja paid floral tributes to a statue of MGR, a party release said.

MGR floated the AIADMK in 1972 after breaking away from the DMK following differences with its leader M Karunanidhi and rode his party to power in the 1977 elections. He ruled the state for two more terms in a row.